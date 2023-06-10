Revolutionary Fusion: Bored Apes Meet BTC - OBAYC Unleashes the Largest Bored Ape Holder Airdrop Ever

Vilnius, Lithuania, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ordinal Bored Ape Yacht Club ($OBAYC) is proud to announce a groundbreaking project that combines the innovative concept of Bitcoin ordinals with the power and flexibility of the Ethereum blockchain. This unique initiative brings together the world of Bored Apes and Bitcoin, offering an unparalleled experience for BTC maximalists and Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) enthusiasts.







By leveraging the cutting-edge Bitcoin Ordinal system, OBAYC has decided to launch the $OBAYC token on the BRC-20 standard. However, the project has taken a step further and wrapped the $OBAYC token with WETH (Wrapped Ether), enabling seamless transactions and leveraging the popularity and efficiency of the widely adopted ERC-20 network.

The journey to create the world's first Bored Apes on Bitcoin has been a meticulous process. Our team successfully fractionalized the $OBAYC Ordinal into 1 quadrillion ERC20 tokens using the fractional.art platform. This groundbreaking achievement transforms the Bitcoin-Native Ordinal into the very first Bored Ape Yacht Club token residing on the Bitcoin network. This opens up new horizons for BAYC enthusiasts and Bitcoin maximalists alike.

Ordinal Bored Ape Yacht Club has outlined an ambitious roadmap with a series of exciting plans that aim to revolutionize the cryptocurrency landscape:

Major CEX Listings: $OBAYC will be listed on several leading cryptocurrency exchanges, ensuring increased liquidity and accessibility for a broader range of investors and traders. Top YouTuber Campaign: OBAYC is launching a strategic marketing campaign featuring influential YouTubers to create widespread awareness and drive the adoption of $OBAYC, thereby expanding the reach of the project to a global audience. Airdrop to Bored Ape Holders + Ordinal Communities: As a token of gratitude to Bored Ape holders and the wider Ordinal community, OBAYC will distribute exclusive airdrops of $OBAYC tokens. This gesture aims to reward their unwavering support and foster a strong and engaged community. There is a 5% allocation specifically reserved for ape holders, allowing anyone who possesses an ape in their wallet to come and claim. Insane OBAYC Bitcoin NFTs: OBAYC will create unique and highly sought-after OBAYC Bitcoin NFTs, offering an unprecedented level of value and utility to token holders. These exclusive digital collectibles will provide access to a range of privileges and experiences within the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem. OBAYCSwap: A user-friendly and efficient token-swapping mechanism will be introduced, enabling seamless conversion between BTC and $OBAYC tokens. This feature will enhance liquidity and facilitate convenient asset management for our users. Crazy Holder Bonuses & Benefits: $OBAYC holders will enjoy a host of exciting bonuses and benefits, including exclusive access to limited-edition NFT drops, VIP events, community governance, and participation in the decision-making process.

The Ordinal Bored Ape Yacht Club team comprises highly experienced developers who have previously launched projects with market caps exceeding $50 million. Additionally, OBAYC’s talented marketing team includes professionals who have spearheaded successful campaigns for renowned crypto projects such as Kishu and Baby Doge.

Ordinal Bored Ape Yacht Club aims to bridge the gap between the BTC maximalist community and the vibrant Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem. By combining the strength of Bitcoin with the creative spirit and passionate community of BAYC, the project strives to redefine the possibilities within the crypto space.

To learn more about Ordinal Bored Ape Yacht Club and participate in the project, visit the official website at https://www.ordinalbayc.net/. The presale for $OBAYC tokens is currently live and can be accessed at https://www.pinksale.finance/launchpad/0x188f473baf13E30ed045cfe75b00bd3527E65b44?chain=ETH&refId=0x7bfa3433d4CbBE59bDC195625213978B19Bb2Ac7.

About Ordinal Bored Ape Yacht Club ($OBAYC)

Ordinal Bored Ape Yacht Club ($OBAYC) is a groundbreaking project that combines the world of Bored Apes and Bitcoin by fractionalizing the $OBAYC Ordinal into 1 quadrillion ERC20 tokens and wrapping them with WETH. As the first-ever Bored Ape Yacht Club token residing on the Bitcoin network, $OBAYC offers a unique experience for BTC maximalists and BAYC enthusiasts. The project aims to bridge the gap between Bitcoin and BAYC communities, providing unprecedented opportunities for users in both networks.

Ordinal Bored Ape Yacht Club ($OBAYC)

team@ordinalbayc.net



https://www.ordinalbayc.net/

