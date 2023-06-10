The INNOCN 13A1F Portable Travel Monitor and the Steam Deck are the Perfect Gaming Duo

Shenzhen, China, June 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its establishment in 2014, Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has become synonymous with innovation in the technology industry. When it comes to monitor designs and features, INNOCN stands out as a company that is unrivaled. The company has consistently demonstrated their commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and setting new industry standards.

The INNOCN 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Travel Monitor is a top-of-the-line monitor that caters to gamers, office workers, business owners, and hobbyists. Currently, there is an exclusive sale available for the 13A1F on Amazon, catering to customers in the US and EU. Customers in the US can purchase the 13A1F monitor for $249.99, while those in the EU (DE, FR, IT, ES) can purchase the monitor for €298.

Featuring USB-C and mini HDMI connectivity, the INNOCN 13A1F ensures seamless compatibility with gaming consoles and desktops, tablets, and more. The 13A1F effortlessly pairs with the Steam Deck, a robust gaming handheld PC that provides gamers with an exceptional user interface. Gamers can now enjoy their favorite games while engaging in chat conversations on Discord or even live streaming their favorite songs simultaneously.

Moreover, the Steam Deck allows users to access the Linux Desktop, opening up possibilities to play Linux freeware games and access titles from platforms like Epic Games Store and GOG. By purchasing a Docking Station from Valve and connecting it to the 13A1F portable monitor, users can unlock the full potential of the Steam Deck and further extend how it is used.

The INNOCN 13A1F offers advanced connectivity options and a range of features. It includes high-quality stereo speakers for the best audio-visual experience. Its lightweight and thin design make it portable for travel, and the magnetic stand allows flexible setup. With 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 100000:1 contrast ratio, and 400 nits brightness, the 13A1F delivers true-to-life pictures for every occasion.

