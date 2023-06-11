Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market to cross USD 1.95 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware , June 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market size will surpass USD 1.95 billion by 2032. Exceptional properties of gelatin, including gelling, stabilizing, and thickening abilities, along with rising R&D investments for developing new gelatin-based products are driving the business growth. Gelatin is widely used in pharmaceutical industry for different applications. Gelatin capsules are utilized for drug delivery, as they provide an efficient and convenient means of administering medication. While gelatin-based coatings find usage in tablets and pills to enhance the drug's stability and protect it from moisture, oxygen, and other external factors.

Superior film-forming property of porcine based pharmaceutical gelatin

Considering source, the pharmaceutical gelatin market is classified into poultry, fish, porcine, and bovine. The industry share from porcine segment will grow notably by 2032, on account of high gel strength, excellent binding properties, and compatibility of porcine gelatin with a wide range of drugs. It is derived from pig skin & bones and is preferred by many pharmaceutical manufacturers due to its availability, cost-effectiveness, and reliable supply chain. Porcine gelatin is also known for its superior film-forming properties, making it an ideal choice for coating tablets and capsules. The versatility, wide application range, and excellent functional characteristics are favoring the segmental development.

Product usage in advanced drug delivery system as gelling agents

The market is divided into film forming, gelling agents, thickeners, and stabilizers. The pharmaceutical gelatin market size from gelling agents segment will expand at significant pace through 2032. Gelling agents ensure the proper consistency and texture of various pharmaceutical products, including gels, creams, ointments, and suspensions. They help improve the stability and viscosity of the formulations, ensuring uniform distribution of active ingredients and enhancing their effectiveness. These agents also aid in controlling the release of drugs, enabling sustained or controlled release formulations. The increasing demand for advanced drug delivery systems and improved patient compliance will support the adoption of pharmaceutical gelatin as gelling agent.

Need for quick hemostasis to drive adoption of absorbable hemostats

Absorbable hemostats application will hold substantial share in market by 2032, owing to excellent hemostatic properties and biocompatibility of gelatin based absorbable hemostats. They are designed to be applied directly to the bleeding site, where they rapidly absorb blood and form a clot, helping to control bleeding effectively. The absorbable hemostats find wide application in various surgical specialties, including cardiovascular, orthopedic, general, and neurosurgery. They are also extensively used in dental surgeries and trauma cases. The increasing recognition of the importance of quick & effective hemostasis among healthcare professionals in reducing surgical complications and improving patient outcomes will boost the product demand.

Improving healthcare infrastructure to boost Asia Pacific industry expansion

Asia Pacific pharmaceutical gelatin market value will grow with robust CAGR by 2032, owing to expanding pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, coupled with a large patient population. Countries such as China, India, and Japan have robust pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and increasing investments in R&D. The rising disposable income and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies are also fueling the demand for pharmaceutical gelatin. Also, there is a surge in the consumption of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements, where gelatin is a commonly used ingredient. The presence of a vast pool of raw material suppliers, cost-effective production processes, and favorable government regulations further support the evolution of the industry in Asia Pacific.

Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Players

NITTA GELATIN, INC., Tessenderlo Group (PB Leiner), Juncà Gelatines SL, India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd., Weishardt, Lonza, Gelnex, GELITA AG, Trobas Gelatine B.V., and ITALGEL S.p.A.

Pharmaceutical Gelatin Industry News

In May 2021, Rousselot, a renowned brand under Darling Ingredients and a global leader in collagen-based solutions, announced the introduction of X-Pure GelDAT (Gelatin Desaminotyrosine), expanding its portfolio of purified, pharmaceutical-grade, modified gelatins.

