Healthcare Payer Services Market size to be worth over USD 140 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Healthcare Payer Services Market size to cross USD 140 billion by 2032. The industry growth is driven by increasing demand for innovative solutions to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and improve patient outcomes to overcome unprecedented challenges faced by the healthcare systems. Healthcare payer services help in managing the financial aspects of healthcare, such as claims processing, billing, customer service, and data analytics.

The rising healthcare costs and the growing burden of chronic diseases are driving payers to adopt innovative approaches to control expenses while maintaining the quality of care. Payer services enable effective utilization management, fraud detection, and prevention, resulting in significant cost savings for both payers and patients. Moreover, advancements in technology, particularly in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Evolving regulatory framework to drive KPO services segment

The healthcare payer services market is divided into KPO services, ITO services, and BPO services. The market share from KPO segment will grow at notable rate during 2023 and 2032. KPO services within this sector encompass a wide range of critical activities, including claims processing, medical coding and billing, healthcare analytics, revenue cycle management, risk assessment, and compliance management.

These services require deep industry knowledge, advanced data analytics, and domain expertise to effectively manage the complex financial and administrative aspects of healthcare payer operations. By outsourcing these knowledge-intensive processes to specialized KPO service providers, healthcare payers can streamline their operations, enhance accuracy and efficiency, mitigate risks, and optimize financial outcomes. Additionally, KPO services in the healthcare payer domain enable payers to adapt to evolving regulatory frameworks, navigate complex reimbursement systems, and leverage advanced analytics to identify patterns and trends for better decision-making.

Public end-use segment to support market progression

The healthcare payer services market is segmented into public and private payers. The healthcare payers services market value from public segment will witness significant expansion through 2032 as public payers are responsible for ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare services to the population. The public healthcare payer services focus on managing the financial aspects, claims processing, eligibility verification, and program administration for these public healthcare programs.

With the increasing healthcare needs of the population, coupled with rising healthcare costs, public payers face significant challenges in maintaining the financial sustainability of their programs while delivering quality care. These services help optimize operations, manage costs, and enhance compliance with regulatory requirements. They also facilitate efficient utilization management, fraud detection, and prevention, ensuring that public funds are utilized appropriately & efficiently.

Economic growth and medical transformation to boost APAC share

Asia Pacific healthcare payer services market with record a robust CAGR by 2032, backed by rising demand for quality healthcare services. There are increased investments in healthcare infrastructure and insurance coverage schemes. With a shift in disease patterns, rising burden of chronic diseases, and increased focus on preventive care, the medical payer services focus on managing healthcare costs, enhancing operational efficiency, and improving patient outcomes. The implementation of healthcare reforms, such as universal health coverage schemes is driving the need for reliable payer services.

Healthcare Payer Services Industry Players

Cognizant, Accenture, Oracle Corporation, Merative (IBM Watson Health) among others.

Healthcare Payer Services Market News

In May 2023, Marpai, Inc. announced the launch of Marpai Connect which utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven technology to transform self-funded employer health plans. Marpai Connect is an innovative matchmaking platform that actively pairs health plan members with a diverse selection of value-based providers.

