Secure Access Service Edge Market to Exceed $10Bn by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Secure Access Service Edge Market is expected to be worth more than USD 10 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Mobility and remote working scenario are projected to have a positive impact on the secure access service edge industry outlook. The emergence of remote work and the utilization of mobile devices have presented novel security concerns for businesses in the post-pandemic scenario. Companies are searching for solutions that can offer safe access to corporate resources, irrespective of the device or location to mitigate these risks. Moreover, increasing adoption of cloud services, mobile technologies, and distributed workforces as part of the digital transformation initiatives of firms are fueling product demand.

Wide range of network service management to augment NaaS demand

With respect to offering, the secure access service edge market is categorized into Network as a Service and Security as a Service. The Network as a Service segment will reach a valuation of over USD 8 billion by 2032. These solutions provide a range of network services that are managed and accessed through a unified platform, eliminating the requirement for complex network architecture. It aids organizational cost reduction, enhanced performance, and improved security, creating massive growth potential for NaaS.

BFSI sector to dominate the SASE industry landscape

The secure access service edge market share from the BFSI end-use segment will exhibit over 20% CAGR from 2023 to 2032, driven by burgeoning demand for robust and agile security solutions to protect sensitive financial data. SASE solutions provide secure access to cloud-based financial applications and services from anywhere, while also offering a comprehensive range of security services such as threat detection, identity and access management, and data protection.

Asia Pacific SASE industry to amass substantial gains

Asia Pacific secure access service edge market valuation will exceed USD 3.5 billion by 2032, attributed to the rapid digitalization the developing nations such as India and China. Organizations are adopting cloud-based applications, migrating to hybrid infrastructures, and embracing remote work. In addition, rising awareness and inclination of companies toward robust security solutions as a result of the rise in cyber threats and security breaches have promoted the use of SASE services to protect their networks, data, and applications.

Major Secure Access Service Edge Industry Players

Some of the key players profiled in the secure access service edge market report include Bitglass, Akamai Technologies, Cato Networks, Cisco Systems, Check Point Software Technologies, Cloudflare, Forcepoint, Cyxtera, Fortinet, Netskope, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Versa Networks, SonicWall, and Zscaler. They are engaging in a range of organic tactics such as partnerships and mergers to stay ahead in the competitive scenario.

Secure Access Service Edge Industry News

In April 2023, RAH Infotech, a network and security solutions provider, partnered with Netskope to provide cutting-edge cloud, data, and network security solutions to consumers in the Indian market. These solutions enable organizations to modernize their infrastructure and apply zero-trust practices to safeguard data, regardless of its location.

