Immunoglobulin Market to exceed USD 20 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Immunoglobulin Market size is estimated to amass more than USD 20 billion by 2032. The growing adoption of immunoglobulin in therapies will drive the industry outlook. Immunoglobulins or antibodies are essential for the proper functioning of the immune system and are used in the treatment of various diseases. The increasing advancements in immunoglobulin manufacturing processes have led to their higher adoption in disease treatments.

IgA to be fastest growing product segment

The immunoglobulin market from IgA product segment is set to gain momentum by 2032. The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for IgA due to its therapeutic potential in treating various diseases that affect mucosal surfaces, such as respiratory infections, autoimmune disorders, and gastrointestinal diseases. The rapid advancements in biotechnology and manufacturing processes are also enabling the production of highly purified and specific IgA products.

Increasing application to treat primary immunodeficiency diseases

Immunoglobulin market size from the primary immunodeficiency disease (PID) application segment is anticipated to witness substantial CAGR by 2032. Immunoglobulin therapy has emerged as the most preferred treatment for PID. The increasing burden of primary immunodeficiency diseases along with the rising need for improved diagnosis and awareness has led to the higher demand for immunoglobulin products. The ease of access to wide variety of different immunoglobulin formulations will also support the segment expansion.

High product demand in clinics

The clinic segment held a sizable share of the market in 2022. Clinics, including specialty clinics, infusion centers, and outpatient facilities provide convenient and controlled environment for patients to receive treatment under the supervision of healthcare professionals. Additionally, the availability of necessary infrastructure and expertise to handle immunoglobulin storage, preparation, and administration will drive the preference for clinics amongst patients and healthcare providers.

Europe to present potential development opportunities

Europe immunoglobulin market is poised to register steady progress over 2023-2032 driven by the increasing prevalence of immunodeficiency disorders, rising geriatric population, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. The growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients regarding the benefits of immunoglobulin therapies has led to the influx of favourable reimbursement policies. The ease of access to well-established healthcare systems will also add to the regional market progression.

Immunoglobulin Industry Leaders

Kedrion S.p.A, Johnson & Johnson (Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Inc.), Pfizer Inc., Baxter International Inc., Grifols SA, CSL Behring, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, among others, are the some of the leading enterprises in the market.

Immunoglobulin Market News

In April 2023, CSL Behring announced that its 50mL/10gm prefilled syringe for Hizentra® (Immune Globulin Subcutaneous [Human] 20% Liquid) has been approved by the US FDA.

