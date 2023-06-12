Fingerprints joins World Economic Forum´s New Champions Community to advocate the convenience and security of biometric technology

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) has been selected to join the World Economic Forum´s (WEF) New Champions Community as its first biometrics company member. Recognized as a market leader in the development of biometric solutions in smartphones, payments, PC and access control, Fingerprints will utilize its membership to share knowledge about how biometric technology can help implement intuitive solutions to make users’ authentication more convenient and more secure as well as to improve social inclusion in the digital world.



The WEF New Champions Community consists of a group of purpose-driven, high-growth, mid-size companies from across the world who pioneer new business models, emerging technologies, and sustainable growth strategies to create a better future.

Charles Burgeat, Senior Vice President of Strategy at Fingerprints, comments: “As a proud member of the WEF New Champions Community program, we want to be recognized as a purpose-driven company that contributes positively to the changes needed to operate in the new digitalized world. By joining this Community, we look forward to brainstorming and exchanging ideas with peers, and bring our expertise of the biometrics industry.”

Julia Devos, Head of New Champions Community program at the World Economic Forum, adds: "We extend a warm welcome to Fingerprints as they join our New Champions program at the World Economic Forum and the other mission-driven mid-size companies who are part of this group. We believe that purposeful businesses can be a catalyst for positive change and that Fingerprints has a role to play. Together with the rest of the community, they will ignite a powerful wave of change, collaborating and inspiring others to create meaningful impact within their industry and beyond. We look forward to the incredible possibilities that lie ahead as Fingerprints becomes an integral part of our dynamic ecosystem."

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation committed to changing the state of the world. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation, and is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests. The Forum strives in all its efforts to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest while upholding the highest standards of governance. The Forum believes that progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life who have the drive and the influence to make positive change. Please visit https://www.newchampions.org/home for more information on the New Champions Community.



