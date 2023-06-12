Borregaard ASA: Borregaard publishes green financing framework

Borregaard has established a green financing framework. Under the new framework, Borregaard can issue green financing instruments. It is structured in accordance with the 2021 ICMA Green Bond Principles (GBP), as well as the 2023 LMA, APLMA and LSTA Green Loan Principles (GLP).



The Green Financing Framework are attached to this notice.

DNB Markets and SEB acted as Joint Green Structuring Advisors on Borregaard’s Green Financing Framework.

Contact:

CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, +47 952 44 515

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





