Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the third tranche of the share buyback program of up to €150 million announced on 17 April 2023 (the “third tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE:



EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 5 June 2023 51,307 80.4074 4,125,462.74 6 June 2023 53,379 80.3859 4,290,921.28 7 June 2023 51,833 80.5521 4,175,258.22 8 June 2023 53,523 80.7417 4,321,537.20 9 June 2023 53,313 80.5197 4,292,746.77 TOTAL 263,355 21,205,926.21

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 5 June 2023 25,741 80.4111 2,069,861.36 6 June 2023 27,000 80.4220 2,171,393.08 7 June 2023 26,000 80.5523 2,094,358.96 8 June 2023 27,478 80.6781 2,216,873.14 9 June 2023 25,195 80.1561 2,019,532.94 TOTAL 131,414 10,572,019.48

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the third tranche is approximately €141.3 million for a total amount of 1,809,938 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 9 June 2023, the Company held in total 9,057,071 ordinary shares in treasury (3.87% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 1.24% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

