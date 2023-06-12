Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

| Source: Exor N.V. Exor N.V.

Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the third tranche of the share buyback program of up to €150 million announced on 17 April 2023 (the “third tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
5 June 202351,30780.40744,125,462.74
6 June 202353,37980.38594,290,921.28
7 June 202351,83380.55214,175,258.22
8 June 202353,52380.74174,321,537.20
9 June 202353,31380.51974,292,746.77
TOTAL263,355 21,205,926.21

CBOE DXE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
5 June 202325,74180.41112,069,861.36
6 June 202327,00080.42202,171,393.08
7 June 202326,00080.55232,094,358.96
8 June 202327,47880.67812,216,873.14
9 June 202325,19580.15612,019,532.94
TOTAL131,414 10,572,019.48

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the third tranche is approximately €141.3 million for a total amount of 1,809,938 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 9 June 2023, the Company held in total 9,057,071 ordinary shares in treasury (3.87% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 1.24% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

