Borregaard ASA: Fixed Income Global Investor Call and Contemplated NOK Green Bond Issuance

Borregaard ASA, rated A-/Stable by Scope, has mandated DNB Markets and SEB as Joint Bookrunners, to arrange a virtual investor meeting at 9:00 CEST on Tuesday 13 June 2023. One or more green NOK denominated senior unsecured fixed and/or floating rate bond issues with 5-year tenor(s) may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.



DNB Markets and SEB acted as Joint Green Structuring Advisors on Borregaard’s Green Financing Framework, which has received a second party opinion from S&P.



Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.



Contact:

CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, +47 952 44 515



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



