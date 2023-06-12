[Water Plant Updates] Water Treatment Industry to Reach $489.07 Billion by 2029

Pune,India, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water treatment industry was USD 281.75 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 301.77 billion in 2022 to USD 489.07 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.1% during the 2022-2029 period. This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Water Treatment Market, 2022-2029.”



The water treatment industry refers to the industry involved in providing clean water for consumption and treating wastewater before it is discharged back into the environment. The market includes a wide range of technologies and services, including water purification, filtration, disinfection, and desalination.

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-102632

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Water Treatment Industry Report:

Veolia (France)

SUEZ Worldwide (France)

DuPont (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

Xylem (U.S.)

Kemira (Finland)

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.)

Pentair PLC (U.K.)

Ecolab (U.S.)

American Water (U.S.)

Acciona (Spain)

Hydro International (U.K.)

Aquatech International LLC (U.S.)

Trojan Technologies (Canada)

BioMicrobics Inc. (U.S.)

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan)

ASIO (Czech Republic)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 7.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 489.07 Billion Market Size in 2021 USD 281.75 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 190 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Form

By Production Process

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Water Treatment Industry Growth Drivers Stringent Regulations on Effluent Treatment to Drive Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-102632

Segments:

The market can be segmented based on technology, application, and geography. The technology segment includes various water treatment industry processes such as filtration, disinfection, desalination, and membrane separation. The application segment includes municipal, industrial, and others such as agricultural and commercial.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for water and wastewater treatment due to the presence of emerging economies such as China and India, which have large populations and growing industrial sectors.

Report Coverage:

The report offers treasured perceptions attained by a detailed review done by our analysts. All-encompassing research was directed to offer the assessed size and share of the water treatment industry. The data gained and applied to estimate the shares for manifold sections at all levels such as global, national, and regional is acquired from detailed interviews with various stakeholders. Moreover, we have obtained admission to numerous global and regional paid records to provide detailed information to make business investment conclusions simple for our clients and shareholders.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-102632

Drivers & Restraints:

The market driven by increasing government regulations on water quality and the need to conserve water resources. Additionally, the growing demand for clean water in developing countries, particularly in Asia and Africa, is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Growing population and urbanization: As the global population continues to grow and urbanize, there is an increasing demand for clean water, which is driving the growth of the water and wastewater treatment market.

Industrialization: The growth of industries such as manufacturing, power generation, and oil & gas has led to an increase in water consumption and wastewater generation, which in turn is driving the demand for water treatment industry.

Stringent regulatory standards: Governments across the world are imposing strict regulations to reduce water pollution and ensure safe drinking water, which is driving the growth of the water treatment industry.

Restraints:

High capital and operational costs: The high capital and operational costs associated with water and wastewater treatment systems can act as a barrier to entry for small and medium-sized enterprises, which can restrain the growth of the market.

Lack of awareness: In many parts of the world, there is a lack of awareness about the importance of water and wastewater treatment, which can restrain the growth of the market.

Infrastructure challenges: In some regions, the lack of infrastructure and inadequate funding for water and wastewater treatment projects can be a major constraint on the growth of the market.

Environmental concerns: Some water and wastewater treatment technologies can have negative environmental impacts, which can lead to opposition from environmental groups and restrain the growth of the market.

Political instability: Political instability and economic uncertainty in some regions can lead to a lack of investment in water treatment industry infrastructure, which can restrain the growth of the market.

Speak To Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-102632

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Stoked by Augmented Demand for Clean and Treated Water

North America held the largest water treatment industry share and stood at USD 109.52 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to dominate in the upcoming future. This is accredited to the huge demand for treated water from the beverages and pharmaceutical sectors in nations such as the U.S.

The market for water and wastewater treatment in Asia Pacific is predicted to exceed North America soon in terms of revenue share. This is backed by the factor that huge-scale capitalization by countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia in order to refine the water superiority and sanitation amenities in the region.

European market will be strengthened by the restoration being carried out in the prevailing water treatment services and sustain structure in the region to boost the implementation of ground-breaking wastewater treatment solutions in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Purchases Originated by Significant Companies to Sponsor Market Growth

As the market is highly competitive, companies are focusing on developing new and innovative technologies, expanding their presence in emerging markets, and forming strategic partnerships and collaborations to gain a competitive edge. Additionally, companies are also focusing on sustainability and developing solutions that are environmentally friendly and socially responsible.

In Austria, the municipal water treatment segment is the largest, accounting for the majority of the market share. The industrial water treatment segment is also growing, driven by the country's manufacturing and industrial sectors.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-102632

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Trends Latest Technological Developments Key Developments Insights on Regulatory Scenario PORTER’s Five Forces Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis Supply Chain Challenges Steps Taken by Companies to combat COVID-19 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Industry Development:

January 2022 – Xylem and Isle Utilities partnered to scale the breakthrough ‘Trial Reservoir’ water technology. It will create a pool of funding to new companies to undertake trials. Also, by removing the financial uncertainty, new companies will be able to come together and to better solve the water problems.

Read Related Insights:

Flavors and Fragrances Market to Hit USD 36.49 billion by 2029 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com