Global Car Carrier Market Insights & Forecasts Report 2023-2027 Featuring Leading Players - K Line, NYK Line, MOL, Grimaldi, Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA's, and Hyundai Glovis

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Car Carrier Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global car carrier market by value is anticipated to reach US$1005.20 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% during the period spanning 2023-2027.

Car carriers form a vital part of the infrastructure chain for the global car manufacturing industry, as the production sites and end-user markets are often in different continents. The differentiating factor for the car carriers is how many car equivalent units (CEU) these vessels can carry. The largest vessel in the global fleet has a capacity of 8,500 CEU.

The growth in the market has been driven by factors like rising urban population, higher vehicle sales, rising demand for foreign vehicles, and improvement in vessel designs. The market is expected to face certain challenges such as piracy threats, capacity fluctuations and geo-political tensions.

To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like escalating technological advancements, upsurge in use of electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence.

In 2022, the dominant share of the market was being held by enclosed segment. The global car transportation market volume by region can be segmented into the following: Japan, Europe, Korea, NAFTA, ASEAN, China, and Others. In 2022, the dominant share of the market was held by Japan.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (K Line, NYK Line, MOL, Grimaldi, Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA's, and Hyundai Glovis) are also presented in detail.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $893.11 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1005.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Global

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global car carrier market, segmented into: open and enclosed.

The major regional markets Japan, Europe, Korea, NAFTA, ASEAN, China, and Others have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Target Audience

Car Manufactures

Vessel Manufacturers

Car Carriers

End Users (Consumers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Car Carrier

1.1.1 Introduction

1.1.2 History

1.2 Types of Cars Carrier

1.3 Segments of Car Carrier Fleet by Carrying Capacity



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Car Carrier Market

2.2 Decline in Car Sales

2.3 Surging Unemployment

2.4 Post COVID Scenario



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Car Carrier Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Global Car Carrier Market by Segments

3.2.1 Global Enclosed Car Carrier Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 Global Open Car Carrier Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Car Transportation Market by Volume

3.4 Global Car Transportation Market Forecast by Volume

3.5 Global Car Transportation Market Volume by Region

3.6 Global Accumulated Car Carrier Fleet Size Forecast

3.7 Global Car Carrier Fleet by Carrying Capacity

3.7.1 Global Average Age of Car Carrier Fleet by Carrying Capacity

3.7.2 Global Number of Vessels of Car Carrier Fleet by Carrying Capacity

3.8 Global Existing Car Fleet by Segments and Year of Build

3.9 Global Car Carrier Fleet by Estimated Development in the Average Age

3.10 Global Car Carrier by Number of Recycled Vessels and Average Age at the Time of Recycling



4. Regional Market

4.1 Japan

4.1.1 Japan Car Transportation Market by Volume

4.1.2 Japan Car Transportation Market Forecast by Volume

4.2 Europe

4.3 Korea

4.4 NAFTA

4.5 ASEAN

4.6 China



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Urban Population

5.1.2 Rising Vehicle Sales

5.1.3 Expansion of Foreign Vehicles

5.1.4 Improvement in Vessel Designs

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Technological Developments

5.2.2 Upsurge in Use of Electric Vehicles

5.2.3 Artificial Intelligence

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Piracy Threats

5.3.2 Capacity Fluctuations

5.3.3 Geo Political Tensions



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Car Carrier Fleet Ranking by Vessels - Key Players

6.1.2 Car Carrier Fleet Ranking by Capacity - Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line)

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.2 Hyundai Glovis

7.3 MITSUI O.S.K. LINES (MOL)

7.4 K Line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.)

7.5 Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA's

7.6 Grimaldi Group





Key Topics Covered:





1. Market Overview

1.1 Car Carrier

1.1.1 Introduction

1.1.2 History

1.2 Types of Cars Carrier

1.3 Segments of Car Carrier Fleet by Carrying Capacity



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Car Carrier Market

2.2 Decline in Car Sales

2.3 Surging Unemployment

2.4 Post COVID Scenario



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Car Carrier Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Global Car Carrier Market by Segments

3.2.1 Global Enclosed Car Carrier Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 Global Open Car Carrier Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Car Transportation Market by Volume

3.4 Global Car Transportation Market Forecast by Volume

3.5 Global Car Transportation Market Volume by Region

3.6 Global Accumulated Car Carrier Fleet Size Forecast

3.7 Global Car Carrier Fleet by Carrying Capacity

3.7.1 Global Average Age of Car Carrier Fleet by Carrying Capacity

3.7.2 Global Number of Vessels of Car Carrier Fleet by Carrying Capacity

3.8 Global Existing Car Fleet by Segments and Year of Build

3.9 Global Car Carrier Fleet by Estimated Development in the Average Age

3.10 Global Car Carrier by Number of Recycled Vessels and Average Age at the Time of Recycling



4. Regional Market

4.1 Japan

4.1.1 Japan Car Transportation Market by Volume

4.1.2 Japan Car Transportation Market Forecast by Volume

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Car Transportation Market by Volume

4.2.2 Europe Car Transportation Market Forecast by Volume

4.3 Korea

4.3.1 Korea Car Transportation Market by Volume

4.3.2 Korea Car Transportation Market Forecast by Volume

4.4 NAFTA

4.4.1 NAFTA Car Transportation Market by Volume

4.4.2 NAFTA Car Transportation Market Forecast by Volume

4.5 ASEAN

4.5.1 ASEAN Car Transportation Market by Volume

4.5.2 ASEAN Car Transportation Market Forecast by Volume

4.6 China

4.6.1 China Car Transportation Market by Volume

4.6.2 China Car Transportation Market Forecast by Volume



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Urban Population

5.1.2 Rising Vehicle Sales

5.1.3 Expansion of Foreign Vehicles

5.1.4 Improvement in Vessel Designs

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Technological Developments

5.2.2 Upsurge in Use of Electric Vehicles

5.2.3 Artificial Intelligence

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Piracy Threats

5.3.2 Capacity Fluctuations

5.3.3 Geo Political Tensions



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Car Carrier Fleet Ranking by Vessels - Key Players

6.1.2 Car Carrier Fleet Ranking by Capacity - Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line)

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.2 Hyundai Glovis

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.3 MITSUI O.S.K. LINES (MOL)

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.4 K Line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.)

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.5 Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA's

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.6 Grimaldi Group

7.6.1 Business Overview



List of Charts

Benefits and Disadvantages of Car Carrier

Types of Cars Carrier

Segments of Car Carrier Fleet by Carrying Capacity

Passenger Car Sales (2019-2020)

Global Labor Force (2017-2021)

Global Car Carrier Market Forecast by Value (2021-2027)

Global Car Carrier Market by Segments (2022)

Global Enclosed Car Carrier Market Forecast by Value (2021-2027)

Global Open Car Carrier Market Forecast by Value (2021-2027)

Global Car Transportation Market by Volume (2018-2022)

Global Car Transportation Market Forecast by Volume (2023-2027)

Global Car Transportation Market Volume by Region (2022)

Global Accumulated Car Carrier Fleet Size Forecast (2017-2025)

Global Average Age of Car Carrier Fleet by Carrying Capacity (Feb' 2023)

Global Number of Vessels of Car Carrier Fleet by Carrying Capacity (by Feb' 2023)

Global Existing Car Fleet by Segments and Year of Build (2018-2022)

Global Car Carrier Fleet by Estimated Development in the Average Age (2023-2027)

Global Car Carrier by Number of Recycled Vessels and Average Age at the Time of Recycling (2018-2022)

Japan Car Transportation Market by Volume (2018-2022)

Japan Car Transportation Market Forecast by Volume (2023-2027)

Europe Car Transportation Market by Volume (2018-2022)

Europe Car Transportation Market Forecast by Volume (2023-2027)

Korea Car Transportation Market by Volume (2018-2022)

Korea Car Transportation Market Forecast by Volume (2023-2027)

NAFTA Car Transportation Market by Volume (2018-2022)

NAFTA Car Transportation Market Forecast by Volume (2023-2027)

ASEAN Car Transportation Market by Volume (2018-2022)

ASEAN Car Transportation Market Forecast by Volume (2023-2027)

China Car Transportation Market by Volume (2018-2022)

China Car Transportation Market Forecast by Volume (2023-2027)

Global Urban Population (2016-2022)

Global Vehicle Sales (2019-2022)

EU car exports Value to the US (2020-2022)

Global Electric Vehicle Sales Share (2016-2022)

Key Players - Car Carrier Fleet Ranking by Vessels (2022)

Key Players - Car Carrier Fleet Ranking by Capacity (2022)

List of Tables

Key Players - Car Carrier Fleet Ranking by Vessels (2022)

Key Players - Car Carrier Fleet Ranking by Capacity (2022)





Companies Mentioned





Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line)

Hyundai Glovis

MITSUI O.S.K. LINES (MOL)

K Line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.)

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA's

Grimaldi Group





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/70mgn2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment