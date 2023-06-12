Construction contract (Office building)

English Estonian

Nordecon AS and Centre of Defence Investments entered into a contract for the construction works of office building in Tallinn. The value of the contract is close to 13 million euros without VAT and the works will be completed by the end of 2024.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2022 was 323 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 580 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

