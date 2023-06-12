Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Report 2023: A $5.63 Billion market in 2027 from $2.9 Billion in 2022 - Long-term Forecasts to 2032

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IP Multimedia Subsystem Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IP multimedia subsystem market is expected to grow from $2.90 billion in 2022 to $3.31 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The IP multimedia subsystem market is expected to grow to $5.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.2%.



The IP multimedia subsystem components include product and services. The products refer to providing various IP-based solutions to improve communication and multimedia services to an organization. A product is any virtual or physical item or service that is sold to meet the needs or desires of customers. The operators include mobile operators and fixed operators. The end users are consumer and enterprise that are applied into various applications such as internet and web service, VoIP, sms, video conferencing, video on demand, and others.



Technological advancement is the key trend that is gaining popularity in the IP multimedia subsystem market. Major companies are focused on research and development for product innovations to strengthen their position in the market. Session initiation protocol (SIP) refers to an advanced signaling protocol that uses real-time communication sessions between internet protocol devices and enables voice, messaging video and other communication channels between endpoints on IP networks.

North America was the largest region in the IP multimedia subsystem market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the IP multimedia subsystem market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing usage of multimedia applications is expected to propel the growth of the IP multimedia subsystems market going forward. Multimedia is a comprehensive tool for communicating ideas and thoughts to others in a more effective manner. Multimedia is used in a wide range of applications associated with engaging, highly visual, and three-dimensional environments due to its performance.

The IP multimedia subsystem helps to enable proper communication services in various multimedia applications. For instance, in April 2021, according to Asset Digital Communication article, a Canada-based digital marketing agency, approximately 71% of small-to-medium-sized businesses are using social media (multimedia) for marketing their businesses to attract customers. Therefore, the increasing usage of multimedia applications is driving the growth of the IP multimedia subsystems market.



The IP multimedia subsystem market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing call replication and distributed memory management and routing services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

The IP multimedia subsystem market also includes sales of clustering call control managers and session border controllers. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Major players in the ip multimedia subsystem market are

Huawei Co.Ltd.

Cisco System Inc.

Ericsson

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Dialogic

Cirpack

Athonet

Oracle

International Business Machines Corporation

Mavenir

Radisys Corporation

Samsung

WIT Software SA

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.31 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.63 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Characteristics



3. IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Trends And Strategies



4. IP Multimedia Subsystem Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On IP Multimedia Subsystem Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On IP Multimedia Subsystem Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On IP Multimedia Subsystem Market



5. IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Segmentation

6.1. Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Product

Services

6.2. Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market, Segmentation By Operators, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Mobile Operators

Fixed Operators

6.3. Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Consumer

Enterprise

6.4. Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Internet And Web Service

VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol)

SMS (Short Messaging Service)

Video Conferencing

Video On Demand

Other Applications

7. IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xi2ap5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment