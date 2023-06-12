Global $4.75 Billion Neuromarketing Solutions Market Outlook to 2035: Rising Adoption of Novel Marketing Activities Across Retail & Consumer Brands

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neuromarketing Solutions Market Outlook to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global neuromarketing solutions market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 9.52% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 - 2035. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to nearly USD 4,750.0 million by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of about USD 1,750.0 million in the year 2022.

Factors such as the rising adoption of novel marketing activities across retail & consumer brands, followed by the increasing implementation of eye-tracking solutions are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing demand for neuromarketing technology to analyze consumers' buying behavior across industries are also expected to boost the market growth.



The global neuromarketing solutions market is segmented into two segments, which include segmentation by technology, end-user, and by region. By technology, the market is segmented into functional magnetic resonance imaging (FMRI), electroencephalography (EEG), biometrics, facial coding, and eye tracking.

By the end of 2035, the eye tracking segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 540.0 million, up from a revenue of close to USD 210.0 million in the year 2022.

The growing marketing and advertising budgets across sectors that are embracing eye tracking neuromarketing tools to analyze and monitor consumer buying patterns in order to create a dynamic marketing strategy to place their products and services on the minds of consumers, which is predicted to be a factor in strengthening the potential for the eye tracking segment in the forecast years.

Moreover, rising need of neuroscience research by brands to analyze the consumer's response towards advertising campaigns is further predicted to surge the growth of the segment in the market.



The market in North America, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 1,560.0 million by the end of 2035.

Moreover, in the year 2022, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 640.o million. Furthermore, the United States is a market leader with a revenue of USD 573.83 Million in the year 2022, in neuromarketing solutions and is essential in bringing technological advancement in the region.

The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the surging demand for understanding the consumer purchase behaviour. Furthermore, there has been growing market research studies going on in the region with neural, and physiological data.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global neuromarketing solutions market that are included in this report are

Buyology Inc.

Immersion Neuroscience Inc.

Merchant Mechanics Inc.

Compumedics Limited

Uniphore Technologies Inc.

The Nielsen Company (US) LLC

Neural Sense (Pty) Ltd

NVISO SA

Validators

Cadwell Industries Inc.

SR Labs srl

Tobii AB

Key Topics Covered:



1. An Outline of the Neuromarketing Solutions Market



2. Assumptions & Abbreviations



3. Research Methodology & Approach



4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Maker



5. Forces of the Market Constituents



6. Key Market Opportunities for the Business Growth



7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth



8. Government Regulations



9. Technology Transition and Adoption Analysis



10. Industry Risk Analysis



11. Industry Value Chain Analysis



12. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Neuromarketing Solutions Market



13. Regional Demand Analysis



14. Competitive Positioning: Strategies to differentiate a company from its competitors



15. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors



16. Global Neuromarketing Solutions Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



17. Cross Analysis of Technology w.r.t. End-user (USD Million), 2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3eolc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.