$262.4 Billion Natural Language Processing Markets: Analysis Across IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Retail & E-commerce and Healthcare & Life Sciences - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Language Processing Market by Component, Organization Size, Application, Sector (IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Retail & E-commerce and Healthcare & Life Sciences) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global natural language processing market is projected to reach $262.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 34.4% during the forecast period.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the natural language processing market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, sizes, and shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030.



The growth of the natural language processing market is driven by the increased use of smart devices, the growing demand for NLP-based applications for customer support, and the rising demand for NLP tools in call centers. Moreover, the rapid adoption of cloud-based technologies and the increasing applications of NLP in the healthcare sector provide significant opportunities in the global natural language processing market.

However, the limitations in the development of NLP technology restrain the growth of this market to some extent. Data privacy & security concerns also pose challenges to the natural language processing market growth. Furthermore, virtual assistants & chatbots and speech analytics solutions are the key trends observed in the natural language processing market.



In 2023, the solutions segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global natural language processing market.

The large growth of this segment is attributed to the surge in demand for interactive voice response systems to interact with callers and gather information; the growing popularity of customer experience management solutions to streamline the customer journey, allowing customers to design, connect, deliver, and manage experiences across diverse channels; the proliferation of digital assistant and chatbots to create conversational experiences for business applications; the growing demand for document analytics solutions for managing a document repository; and the surge in demand for speech analytics to improve contact center operations.

This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In 2023, the social media analytics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global natural language processing market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing use of NLP solutions to spot trends related to offerings and brands through social media platforms, the increasing need to derive customer sentiment towards products and services, the growing need to identify high-value features for a product or service, and the demand for NLP solutions in social media platforms for analyzing large data sets for customer's feedback.

However, the smart healthcare segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In 2023, the IT & telecommunications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global natural language processing market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of NLP tools by telecom companies to solve typical customer problems efficiently, growing demand for NLP solutions for sentiment analysis and call summarization, increasing proliferation of digital assistants and chatbots by IT industries, and the need of NLP solutions by telecom companies for categorizing support requests.

However, the healthcare & life sciences segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global natural language processing market.

The large share of this market is attributed to the increasing focus on developing NLP services & solutions in North America, the growing usage of patient health record systems, and a large number of natural language processing startups in the U.S. and Canada and well-established NLP providers such as Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), International Business Machine Corporation (U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.) across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Google LLC (A Subsidiary of Alphabet, Inc.)

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.)

racle Corporation

International Business Machine Corporation

Verint Systems Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

QUALCOMM Incorporated

Baidu, Inc.

SAP SE

INTEL

Adobe Inc.

Genpact Limited

SAS Institute Inc.

NetBase Solutions, Inc.

Competition Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Google LLC (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

International Business Machine Corporation (U.S.)

SWOT Analysis

Google LLC (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.) (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

International Business Machine Corporation (U.S.)

Key Growth Strategies

Market Differentiators

Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Emerging Companies

Vendor Market Positioning

Scope of the Report

Natural Language Processing Market, by Component

Solutions

Optical Character Recognition Solutions

Interactive Voice Response Systems

Autocoding Systems

Document Analytics Solutions

Speech Analytics Solutions

Simulation & Modeling Solutions

Customer Experience Management Solutions

Digital Assistants and Chatbots

Other NLP Solutions (Root Cause Analysis Solutions, Spam Detection Solutions, and Data Mining Solutions)

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Natural Language Processing Market, by Organization Size

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Natural Language Processing Market, by Application

Robotics & Automation

Smart Cities

Smart Retail

Smart Healthcare

E-mail Filtering

Language Translation

Sentiment Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Other NLP Applications (Market Intelligence & Targeted Advertising, and Data Extraction)

Natural Language Processing Market, by Sector

IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Public Sector

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Education

Food & Beverages

Other Sectors (Oil & Gas and Automotive)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brfbgw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.