Cold Chain Products Market - Global Forecast to 2027 with B Medical Systems, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Haier Biomedical, and Eppendorf Dominating

The "Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation by Type (Ultra-low temperature freezer, Plasma freezer, Temperature monitoring devices, Plasma contact shock freezer, Blood transport boxes, Ice-lined refrigerator), End User - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for cold chain products in plasma fractionation is estimated to grow significantly. By 2027, it is projected to reach a value of USD 711 million, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period, starting from USD 569 million in 2022.

The expansion of the cold chain products market is driven by various factors, including increasing concerns regarding zoonotic diseases, growing utilization of immunoglobulins and other plasma products in diverse therapeutic areas, and a rising demand for plasma-derived medicinal products.

The industry for cold chain products is expected to progress due to the increasing need for plasma freezers and other cold chain products, as well as the adoption of advanced cold storage devices. These advancements in technology contribute to the overall growth and development of the cold chain products sector.

Ultra-low temperature freezer segment was dominated by the highest share in Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation

The Ultra-low temperature freezer segment accounted for the highest share of the global Cold Chain Products for Plasma Fractionation in 2021. Increasing Demand for Plasma-Derived Medicinal Products, Advancements in Plasma Fractionation Technologies, and Growing Need for Cold Chain Infrastructure all some of the factors that are anticipated to promote market expansion throughout the projected period.

Blood collection centers and blood component providers accounted for the fastest growing segment of the Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation in 2021.

In 2021, Blood collection centers and blood component providers held the highest market share for cold chain products for plasma fractionation. Growing demand for plasma fractionation, rising awareness and screening for blood-borne diseases, and expansion of healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors that contribute to the big proportion of this market.

Latin America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period.

In the forecast period, Latin America in the Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation will have the fastest rising regional growth. Large number of hospitals and healthcare facilities, increasing spread of chronic diseases such as immune deficiencies, hemophilia, and autoimmune disorders are the main factors driving market growth.

The rise of these illnesses in Latin America has resulted in a higher requirement for plasma freezers and refrigerators to preserve vital medical resources. In response to growing healthcare needs, advancements in medical treatments, and a growing understanding of the advantages of plasma-based products, the plasma fractionation sector in Latin America has been expanding.

This expansion drives the need for suitable storage devices, such as plasma freezers and refrigerators.

Competitive landscape

Key players in the cold chain products market are B Medical Systems (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Haier Biomedical (China), and Eppendorf SE (Germany).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $569 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $711 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Use of Immunoglobulins and Other Plasma Products in a Range of Therapeutic Area

Increasing Demand for Plasma-Derived Medicinal Products

Technological Advancements in Refrigeration Equipment and Systems

Opportunities

Demand for Plasma Fractionation Centre

Government Support for Cold Chain Infrastructure Development

Challenges

Shortage of Trained Manpower & Limited Resources to Maintain the Equipments

Stringent Government Regulations

Environmental Concerns Regarding Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Key Players

B Medical Systems

Blue Star Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Haeir Biomedical

Eppendorf Se

Avantor, Inc.

Biolife Solutions Inc.

Helmer Scientific Inc

Vestfrost Solutions

Jeio Tech Inc.

Deepee Cooling Products Pvt. Ltd.

Berlinger & Co. AG

Monnit Corporation

Zhejiang Heli Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd.

Other Players

Qingdao Carebios Biological Technology Co.Ltd.

Ebac Co. Ltd.

Biotecno

Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Co. Ltd.

Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd.

Stericox India Private Limited

Enviro Technologies

Withnell Sensors

Tecnosoft Srl

Philipp Kirsch GmbH

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Prices of Key Players, by Type

Average Selling Price Trends

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem/Market Map

Patent Analysis

Patent Publication Trends for Market

Key Technologies

Complementary Technologies

Adjacent Technologies

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Analysis

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organization

