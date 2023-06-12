World Respiratory Inhalers Market Report 2023-2033: Pharmaceutical Industry is Embracing Digital Technologies to Combat Asthma

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Inhalers Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of value, the market will surpass US$45.0 billion in 2023



Growing R&D Expenditure by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Driving Market Growth



As the demand for greater precision in drug delivery grows, respiratory inhaler devices, particularly among asthmatics and those suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, are becoming more popular. Because they have a decreased degree of immunity to chronic and pulmonary diseases, an increasing percentage of senior people utilise inhalers.

Respiratory inhalers include complementary spacers or holding chambers to reduce the number of debris deposited in the mouth and throat. The market for respiratory products is expected to grow even more in light of the proposed shift to home healthcare.



One of the major digital platforms on which pharma and digital companies collaborate for the management of respiratory diseases is the smart inhaler market. In recent years, government organizations have been concerned about the rising death rates associated with respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD.

Government and regulatory agencies have implemented new guidelines in recent years that will significantly impact the market growth of smart inhalers. Increasing numbers of organizations are integrating digital technologies into their devices in an effort to improve medication management efficiency.

The HeroTracker Sense application was launched by Aptar Pharma in April 2023, for example. Pressurized metered dose inhaler (pMDI) can now be converted into a smart connected health device through the use of this new digital respiratory health solution.



High Cost of Inhalers Likely to Challenge Market Growth



Despite the increased prevalence of asthma worldwide, including in emerging markets such as Asia and developed areas such as North America, several barriers to the acceptance of these therapies exist. Inhalers are frequently regarded as the primary treatment for asthma, which is one of the major issues limiting market growth.

According to the NCBI study, the CDC will spend approximately 49 billion in 2020, with Medicare covering only 51% of the COPD cost burden. As a result, the price of Advair, a critical asthma medication, has risen to US$648.8 in 2023, up from US$496.0 in 2013.



In addition to the high cost of drugs, under-diagnosis of asthma has been a key issue restricting market expansion. Asthma under-diagnosis leads to lower clinical outcomes for people who are unable to take the right asthma medicines to treat their medical condition.

A lack of awareness and perception of asthma in the community, poor access to health care, strained health systems, the absence of diagnostic tests, including spirometry, a lack of training among health care providers, and a lack of non-implementation of asthma guidelines are all factors that contribute to under-diagnosis of asthma.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Increasing Economic Burden of Asthma and Chronic Respiratory Diseases Will Increase Inhaler Demand

Inclusion of Inhalers on the WHO Essential Medicines List (EML) and National Reimbursement Lists (NRL) is a Milestone

Asthma as an NCD Priority Driving Demand for Inhalers

Increased Demand from Emerging Markets

The Pharmaceutical Industry is Embracing Digital Technologies to Combat Asthma

Improving Quality of Care Through Innovation

Increasing Awareness about Respiratory Drugs and Treatments

Market Restraining Factors

Inhalers Manufacturing Complications is Hindering the Growth

Market Growth Could Be Hindered by High Cost of Respiratory Medications

Respiratory Disease Research Efforts and Funding Are Not Aligned with the Relative Disability Related to Respiratory Diseases

Approval Process for New Respiratory Inhalers and Drugs is Overseen by Various Regulatory Bodies

Market Opportunities

Promising R&D Pipeline in the Respiratory Inhalers

An aging population that is prone to respiratory conditions is creating opportunities for manufacturers of inhalers

Affordable Care Act: Expanding Medicare Coverage

Both Innovator and Generic Products Have Met International Standards Creating Revenue Opportunities

Market Challenges

Asthma Inhalers Are Among the Most Complex Pharmaceutical Industry Manufactured Medical Devices in Widespread Use

Poor Treatment Adherence

Low-Income Countries Face Extra Challenges

Disruption of Clinical Trials Due to Pandemic Breakout

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

3M Health Care

AptarGroup, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cipla Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

GSK plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medisana GmbH

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

OMRON Corporation

Recipharm AB

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Segments Covered in the Report

Product Outlook

Standard Pressurized Metered-Dose Inhalers

Pressurized Metered-dose Inhalers (pMDI)

Metered-Dose Inhaler with a Spacer

Dry Powder Inhalers

Soft Mist Inhalers

Other Inhaler Type

Drug Class

ICS

SABA+ICS

SABA

LABA

LAMA

ULABA

SABA+SAMA

LABA+LAMA+ICS

SAMA

Other Class

Mode of Operation

Manually Operated Inhaler Devices

Digitally Operated Inhaler Devices

Other Mode Of Operation

Indication

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

Others Respiratory Disease

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gf8hr4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.