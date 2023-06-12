Smart Meters Global Market Report 2023: Energy Theft Losses Reinforces the Need for Efficient Smart Metering Technologies

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Meters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Meters Market to Reach $50.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Meters estimated at US$26.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Electric Smart Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$27.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smart Water Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR



The Smart Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, UK is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 635 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $26.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $50.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Causes Significant Disruption to Smart Meters Supply Chain

COVID-19-Induced Financial Crisis Aggravates an Already Large Global Infrastructure Spending Gap: Government Smart Meter Programs Weaken in 2020

US Government Budget Deficits (In US$ Billion) for 2007-2022

Cumulative Global Infrastructure Spending Gap (In US$ Billion) for 2018-2040

Amidst the Pandemic, Energy Infrastructure Investments Take a Direct Blow

% Change in Electricity Consumption April 2019 Vs 2020

% Share of Energy Use Impacted by Lockdowns

Smart Meters: Welcome Developments Indicating Unabated Progress in Future

An Introduction to Smart Meters

Types of Smart Meters

Why Now is the Time for Smart Meters in a World Where Energy is the Building Block for Socio Economic Development

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Automatic Meter Reading: Leading Technology Segment in Smart Meters Market

Residential Segment Leads Global Market

North America Holds Enviable Base of Smart Meters due to Early Mover Advantage

Smart Meters Witness High Adoption in Europe as Countries Embark on Smart Metering Initiatives

Asia-Pacific Exudes Tremendous Potential for Adoption of Smart Meters

Competition

Smart Electricity Meters Market Share Breakdown by Competitor: 2020

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Smart Meters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Environmental Concerns, Reduction in Energy Wastage, and Need for Energy Efficiency Drive Adoption of Smart Metering Technology

Government Policies Drive Smart Meters Adoption

Energy Theft Losses Reinforces the Need for Efficient Smart Metering Technologies

Here's Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top Priorities After the Pandemic

How Smart Meters Can Reduce the Carbon Footprint?

Emerging Trends to Transform Smart Metering Market

Growing Intelligence of Smart Meters

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities for Smart Meters

At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Metering Solutions for Provision of Smart Utility Services: Global Market for Smart Cities in US$ Million for the Years 2020 and 2027

Smart Electricity Meters: Reliable, User-Friendly, Cost Effective, and Energy Efficient Technology for Power Utilities

Myriad Benefits of Smart Electricity Meters to Drive Global Adoption

Spiraling Demand for Electricity and Inefficient Infrastructure Drives Utilities to Deploy Smart Meters

Supplying Cost-Effective, Reliable Electricity Will Always Be a Priority for Utilities, Making Smart Meters a Valuable Investment: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh) for Years 2025, 2030 & 2035

Residential Sector Dominates Smart Electricity Meters Market

Smart Electricity Meters Market by End-Use (in %) for 2020

Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case for Smart Electricity Meters

Strong Spending on Smart Grids Strengthens Smart Metering Infrastructure Plans: Global Market for Smart Grids in US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2024

Smart Electricity Meters Emerge as Vital Components for Efficient Energy Use & Consumption Control in Smart Cities

Renewable Energy Integration: A Promising Application of Smart Electricity Meters

Persistent Power Quality Issues Drive the Importance of AMI & Smart Meters in Outage Management Systems & Service Restoration

Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month Worldwide by Region: 2019

Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a Percentage (%) of Sales of Affected Firms

Smart Electricity Meters Gain Prominence in Distribution Automation

Government Policies Critical for Smart Electricity Meters Adoption

Integration of Electric Vehicles and Smart Meters Enable Shift towards Sustainable Economy

Global Electric Car Registrations Worldwide (in Thousands) for 2015-2020

Need for Water Utilities to be Energy-Efficient and Responsive Propels Demand for Smart Water Meters

Global Smart Water Meter Shipments Breakdown (in %) by Basic and Smart Types for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Unique Challenges Facing Water Utilities Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak Bring Forth the Importance of Technology Solutions

Growing Prominence of Smart Water Networks Boosts Demand for Smart Water Meters

Smart Meters Enhance Water Management Efficiency

With Water Utilities Focused on Increasing Investments in Digital Solutions, Smart Water Meter Adoption Poised to Grow

Global Digital Utility Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Smart Water Meters: An Important Component of Smart Cities Worldwide

Evolution of Smart Water Grid Emerges as a Fundamental Factor Driving Penetration of Smart Water Meters

Innovations in Smart Water Meters Propel Market Growth

Demand Rises for Two-Way Communicating Meters in Water Industry

Integrated Digital Water Meters Find Increased Acceptance

Smart Water Meters to Make Major Contributions to Efficiency Levels in the Agricultural Sector

Blockchain Technology for Smart Water Meters

As Gas Utilities Come Under Pressure to Curb Wastages & Ensure Accurate Billing, Smart Gas Metering Solutions Rise in Popularity

Energy Conservation and Regulatory Mandates Compel Modern Gas Utilities to Switch to Smart Gas Meters

Utility Modernization & Upgrade Programs Create Highly Conducive Environment for Smart Gas Market

Residential Vertical Remains the Dominant Segment for Consumer-Grade Smart Gas Meters

Smart Gas Meters Gain Traction in Commercial & Industrial End-Use Domains

Wireless Communication Systems Gain Traction in Smart Gas Networks

Regulations & Standards Drive New Demand for Smart Gas Infrastructure Solutions

IoT-based Smart Metering to Create Smarter and Connected Cities

IoT-Based AMI Platform: A Key Building Block of Smart Meter Infrastructure

Global IoT in Energy Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2026

Increasing Investments in Smart Home Technology Solutions to Fuel Demand for Smart Meters

Growing Investments into Smart Homes Stimulate Smart Meters Market: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

LPWANs to Become a Standard Approach in Smart Water Meters

Big Data Analytics to Provide Actionable Insights from Smart Meters-Generated Data

AI Presents Immense Opportunities to Tap Smart Meter Data

Blockchain to Mitigate Data Safety and Privacy Concerns for Smart Meters

Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Metering Market

increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart Meters

Population Growth and Demographics Drive Need for Smart Utility Infrastructure, Supporting Demand for Smart Meters

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart Meters

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilsecx

