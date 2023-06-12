Smart Meters Global Market Report 2023: Energy Theft Losses Reinforces the Need for Efficient Smart Metering Technologies

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Meters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Smart Meters Market to Reach $50.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Meters estimated at US$26.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Electric Smart Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$27.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smart Water Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
The Smart Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, UK is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 181 Featured)-
- ABB Ltd.
- Accenture PLC
- Aclara Technologies LLC
- Apator SA (Apator Group)
- Arad Group
- Advanced Electronics Company
- AddGroup
- Aqua-Loc South Africa (Pty) Ltd.
- Aquiba Pty., Ltd.
- Advanced Monitoring Solutions
- AEM SA
- Aidon Oy
- Aichi Tokei Denki Co., Ltd.
- Anhui EMI Technology Co., Ltd.
- AMR-G Smart Water Meters
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|635
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$26.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$50.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Pandemic Causes Significant Disruption to Smart Meters Supply Chain
- COVID-19-Induced Financial Crisis Aggravates an Already Large Global Infrastructure Spending Gap: Government Smart Meter Programs Weaken in 2020
- US Government Budget Deficits (In US$ Billion) for 2007-2022
- Cumulative Global Infrastructure Spending Gap (In US$ Billion) for 2018-2040
- Amidst the Pandemic, Energy Infrastructure Investments Take a Direct Blow
- % Change in Electricity Consumption April 2019 Vs 2020
- % Share of Energy Use Impacted by Lockdowns
- Smart Meters: Welcome Developments Indicating Unabated Progress in Future
- An Introduction to Smart Meters
- Types of Smart Meters
- Why Now is the Time for Smart Meters in a World Where Energy is the Building Block for Socio Economic Development
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Automatic Meter Reading: Leading Technology Segment in Smart Meters Market
- Residential Segment Leads Global Market
- North America Holds Enviable Base of Smart Meters due to Early Mover Advantage
- Smart Meters Witness High Adoption in Europe as Countries Embark on Smart Metering Initiatives
- Asia-Pacific Exudes Tremendous Potential for Adoption of Smart Meters
- Competition
- Smart Electricity Meters Market Share Breakdown by Competitor: 2020
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Smart Meters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Environmental Concerns, Reduction in Energy Wastage, and Need for Energy Efficiency Drive Adoption of Smart Metering Technology
- Government Policies Drive Smart Meters Adoption
- Energy Theft Losses Reinforces the Need for Efficient Smart Metering Technologies
- Here's Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top Priorities After the Pandemic
- How Smart Meters Can Reduce the Carbon Footprint?
- Emerging Trends to Transform Smart Metering Market
- Growing Intelligence of Smart Meters
- Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities for Smart Meters
- At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Metering Solutions for Provision of Smart Utility Services: Global Market for Smart Cities in US$ Million for the Years 2020 and 2027
- Smart Electricity Meters: Reliable, User-Friendly, Cost Effective, and Energy Efficient Technology for Power Utilities
- Myriad Benefits of Smart Electricity Meters to Drive Global Adoption
- Spiraling Demand for Electricity and Inefficient Infrastructure Drives Utilities to Deploy Smart Meters
- Supplying Cost-Effective, Reliable Electricity Will Always Be a Priority for Utilities, Making Smart Meters a Valuable Investment: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh) for Years 2025, 2030 & 2035
- Residential Sector Dominates Smart Electricity Meters Market
- Smart Electricity Meters Market by End-Use (in %) for 2020
- Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case for Smart Electricity Meters
- Strong Spending on Smart Grids Strengthens Smart Metering Infrastructure Plans: Global Market for Smart Grids in US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2024
- Smart Electricity Meters Emerge as Vital Components for Efficient Energy Use & Consumption Control in Smart Cities
- Renewable Energy Integration: A Promising Application of Smart Electricity Meters
- Persistent Power Quality Issues Drive the Importance of AMI & Smart Meters in Outage Management Systems & Service Restoration
- Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month Worldwide by Region: 2019
- Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity
- Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a Percentage (%) of Sales of Affected Firms
- Smart Electricity Meters Gain Prominence in Distribution Automation
- Government Policies Critical for Smart Electricity Meters Adoption
- Integration of Electric Vehicles and Smart Meters Enable Shift towards Sustainable Economy
- Global Electric Car Registrations Worldwide (in Thousands) for 2015-2020
- Need for Water Utilities to be Energy-Efficient and Responsive Propels Demand for Smart Water Meters
- Global Smart Water Meter Shipments Breakdown (in %) by Basic and Smart Types for 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Unique Challenges Facing Water Utilities Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak Bring Forth the Importance of Technology Solutions
- Growing Prominence of Smart Water Networks Boosts Demand for Smart Water Meters
- Smart Meters Enhance Water Management Efficiency
- With Water Utilities Focused on Increasing Investments in Digital Solutions, Smart Water Meter Adoption Poised to Grow
- Global Digital Utility Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024
- Smart Water Meters: An Important Component of Smart Cities Worldwide
- Evolution of Smart Water Grid Emerges as a Fundamental Factor Driving Penetration of Smart Water Meters
- Innovations in Smart Water Meters Propel Market Growth
- Demand Rises for Two-Way Communicating Meters in Water Industry
- Integrated Digital Water Meters Find Increased Acceptance
- Smart Water Meters to Make Major Contributions to Efficiency Levels in the Agricultural Sector
- Blockchain Technology for Smart Water Meters
- As Gas Utilities Come Under Pressure to Curb Wastages & Ensure Accurate Billing, Smart Gas Metering Solutions Rise in Popularity
- Energy Conservation and Regulatory Mandates Compel Modern Gas Utilities to Switch to Smart Gas Meters
- Utility Modernization & Upgrade Programs Create Highly Conducive Environment for Smart Gas Market
- Residential Vertical Remains the Dominant Segment for Consumer-Grade Smart Gas Meters
- Smart Gas Meters Gain Traction in Commercial & Industrial End-Use Domains
- Wireless Communication Systems Gain Traction in Smart Gas Networks
- Regulations & Standards Drive New Demand for Smart Gas Infrastructure Solutions
- IoT-based Smart Metering to Create Smarter and Connected Cities
- IoT-Based AMI Platform: A Key Building Block of Smart Meter Infrastructure
- Global IoT in Energy Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2026
- Increasing Investments in Smart Home Technology Solutions to Fuel Demand for Smart Meters
- Growing Investments into Smart Homes Stimulate Smart Meters Market: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- LPWANs to Become a Standard Approach in Smart Water Meters
- Big Data Analytics to Provide Actionable Insights from Smart Meters-Generated Data
- AI Presents Immense Opportunities to Tap Smart Meter Data
- Blockchain to Mitigate Data Safety and Privacy Concerns for Smart Meters
- Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Metering Market
- increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart Meters
- Population Growth and Demographics Drive Need for Smart Utility Infrastructure, Supporting Demand for Smart Meters
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart Meters
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
