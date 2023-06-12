Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Size To Worth USD 67.1 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 10.39%.

New York, United States , June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Size to grow from USD 27.66 Billion in 2022 to USD 67.10 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.39% during the forecast period.

Consumers can pay for online goods, products, support, services, and content via a number of devices, including mobile phones, tablets, and Smart TVs, thanks to a pure telco payment system called direct carrier billing (DCB), also referred to as operator billing. Customers can use this mobile payment system to make purchases by charging the transaction to their monthly phone bill. Furthermore, the direct carrier billing (DCB) technology used in the market connects content publishers and mobile network operators (MNO). The platform uses identity, e-billing, and sales technologies to connect companies with mobile network operators. Additionally, it helps companies attract consumers and convert them into loyal, paying customers by utilising the direct carrier billing (DCB) mobile payment system.

The popularity of digital content like e-sports and live streaming, as well as the growth of subscription video-on-demand services, are the main reasons propelling the global direct carrier billing industry. The market for direct carrier billing is expanding dramatically as a result of the development of high-speed internet and cloud computing infrastructure. The delayed uptake of credit cards in emerging countries is also expected to raise demand for direct carrier billing systems. Due to the fact that smartphone users may pay for subscriptions and access digital content from these service providers using the same payment methods they use to pay their mobile phone bills, the direct carrier billing industry is expanding.

The proliferation of alternative payment options, such as mobile wallets, credit cards, debit cards, payment systems, and online banking, is impeding the growth of the direct carrier billing business. On the other hand, it is projected that higher consumer acceptance of digital goods and improved awareness of direct carrier billing services would create favourable growth opportunities throughout the course of the forecast year.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Limited DCB, Pure DCB, MSISDN Forwarding), By Platform (Windows, Android, iOS), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

Type Insights

Pure DCB segment to dominate the market with the largest market share.

On the basis of type, the global direct carrier billing platform market is segmented into limited DCB, Pure DCB, MSIDDN Forwarding, and others. Among these, the pure DCB holds the largest market share over the forecast period. The ability it provides to its consumers to make purchases by charging payments to their mobile phone carrier bills is credited with the increase. In addition, it is projected that the slow adoption of credit cards in developing countries will raise demand for pure direct carrier billing systems. Smartphone users may actually buy digital material from these major industry players and pay their subscription fees using the same payment methods as their phone bills, which is helping the market flourish.

Platform Insights

Android platforms segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period

Based on platform insights, the global direct carrier billing platform market is segmented into windows, android, and iOS. Among these, the android platforms segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period. The rising affordability of low-cost Android mobile phones is credited with the expansion, which encouraged global industry giants like Google and others to invest in creating these payment options for Android platforms. Additionally, a number of Android-compatible games only allow access and download options after being paid for using an online payment method, which has increased demand in this market. Additionally, as Android devices grow more common, certain tasks—like shopping and paying for games—have gotten more efficient, which has encouraged businesses to choose direct carrier billing systems.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is dominating the global Direct Carrier Billing Platform market over the forecast period. The increased investment in R&D activities, which is supported by the widespread use of smartphones, is responsible for this region's growth and will likely continue to do so. In addition, a variety of cellphones are readily available on the market, and they are priced affordably to match the rising popularity of digital platforms in the area. In addition to this, growing government initiatives are promoting the usage of these digital techniques in this area.

On the other hand, over the projected period, North America and Europe will have the quickest market expansion. Market share is increased by the rising demand for digital content in the US, Germany, and other countries, as well as by increased collaboration between platform providers and other content producers and on-going services.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market include Google LLC, Microsoft, Fortumo, Bango.net Limited, NETWORLD MEDIA GROUP, DOCOMO Digital, Boku Inc., txtNation Limited, Adpay.net.in., Mobiyo, TELENITY, ZONG, HIGHCO, NTH Mobile, DIMOCO, Analysys Mason, Lateral Profiles Limited, Upstream, Swisscom Ltd and Tigo Tanzania.

