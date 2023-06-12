Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Global Market Report 2023: As Growing Number of Companies Host Digital Assets on the Cloud, Cloud CDNs Become a Necessity to Scale Content to Millions of Users

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market to Reach $30.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Standard / Non-Video CDN, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.9% CAGR and reach US$18.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Video Cdn segment is readjusted to a revised 22.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.2% CAGR



The Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 18.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)-

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent SA

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

CDNetworks Inc.

Ericsson AB

Google, Inc.

Internap Corporation

Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Limelight Networks, Inc.

StackPath, LLC

Tata Communications Ltd.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 413 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Zero Tolerance to Latency in the Current On-Demand Economy Provides the Foundation for the Growth of CDNs

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competition

Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

CDNs & Cloud CDNs: Overview & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Growing Number of Companies Host Digital Assets on the Cloud, Cloud CDNs Become a Necessity to Scale Content to Millions of Users

More Assets on the Cloud Means Greater Need for Quick Transfer of Assets On-Demand Anytime, Anywhere: Global Market for Cloud Computing Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

As Enterprise Content Management Moves to the Cloud, the Need for CDNs Becomes Acute to Ensure Faster Access to Stored Content

Growing Adoption of Cloud Based Content Management Magnifies the Need for Faster Access to Stored Content on the Internet: Global Market for Cloud Enterprise Content Management (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

As Cloud Gaming Grows in Popularity, Cloud CDNs Witness Parallel Rise in Demand to Level Up the Gaming Experience

Rise in Cloud Gaming Boosts Demand for Cloud CDNs to Enable High Performance Game Streaming & Gameplay Experience: Global Market for Cloud Gaming (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025 2027 and 2029

Explosive Growth of On-Demand Streaming to Spur Demand for Cloud CDNs

Growing Popularity of Video-On-Demand Provides a Platform for the Rise of Cloud CDNs for Latency Free Online Video Streaming: Global Opportunity for Video On-Demand (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Web Storefronts Step Up Use of Cloud CDNs, As eCommerce Explodes Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunity

Robust Growth in e-Commerce to Encourage Adoption of Cloud CDNs: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019 Through 2025

Robust Growth of Online Learning/e-Learning Strengthens the Business Case for Cloud CDNs

Planning for More Robust eLearning Platforms to Spur Opportunities for Cloud CDNs to Enable a Distraction Free Learning Experience: Global Opportunity for e-Learning (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 2026 & 2028

Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Optimize CDN Security, Caching & Performance

Multi-CDN Strategy Grows in Popularity. Here's Why

CDN Security Storms Into the Spotlight

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1u6x2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment