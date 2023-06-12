Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Global Market Report 2023: As Growing Number of Companies Host Digital Assets on the Cloud, Cloud CDNs Become a Necessity to Scale Content to Millions of Users

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market to Reach $30.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Standard / Non-Video CDN, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.9% CAGR and reach US$18.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Video Cdn segment is readjusted to a revised 22.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.2% CAGR
The Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 18.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.2% CAGR.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- As Growing Number of Companies Host Digital Assets on the Cloud, Cloud CDNs Become a Necessity to Scale Content to Millions of Users
- More Assets on the Cloud Means Greater Need for Quick Transfer of Assets On-Demand Anytime, Anywhere: Global Market for Cloud Computing Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030
- As Enterprise Content Management Moves to the Cloud, the Need for CDNs Becomes Acute to Ensure Faster Access to Stored Content
- Growing Adoption of Cloud Based Content Management Magnifies the Need for Faster Access to Stored Content on the Internet: Global Market for Cloud Enterprise Content Management (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027
- As Cloud Gaming Grows in Popularity, Cloud CDNs Witness Parallel Rise in Demand to Level Up the Gaming Experience
- Rise in Cloud Gaming Boosts Demand for Cloud CDNs to Enable High Performance Game Streaming & Gameplay Experience: Global Market for Cloud Gaming (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025 2027 and 2029
- Explosive Growth of On-Demand Streaming to Spur Demand for Cloud CDNs
- Growing Popularity of Video-On-Demand Provides a Platform for the Rise of Cloud CDNs for Latency Free Online Video Streaming: Global Opportunity for Video On-Demand (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Web Storefronts Step Up Use of Cloud CDNs, As eCommerce Explodes Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunity
- Robust Growth in e-Commerce to Encourage Adoption of Cloud CDNs: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019 Through 2025
- Robust Growth of Online Learning/e-Learning Strengthens the Business Case for Cloud CDNs
- Planning for More Robust eLearning Platforms to Spur Opportunities for Cloud CDNs to Enable a Distraction Free Learning Experience: Global Opportunity for e-Learning (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 2026 & 2028
- Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Optimize CDN Security, Caching & Performance
- Multi-CDN Strategy Grows in Popularity. Here's Why
- CDN Security Storms Into the Spotlight
