Fintech Market Research Service 2023: Access to 5 Reports Across AI and FinTech, CBDC, Blockchain, Smart Contracts, & Crypto Currency

The subscription includes access to five market studies (156 to 225 pages each) and 26 smaller market reports (35 pages each) for one year.

Fintech is comprised of computer programs and technology used to further automate banking and financial services. Fintech is one of the fastest-growing technology areas because it leverages AI to implement automation.

The use of digital payment solutions is accelerating. The need for the development of FinTech technologies is evolving from the increased demand for digital-based solutions. The expansion of e-commerce, omnichannel, and contactless payment solutions has accelerated. The number of digital payment transactions is anticipated to continue to grow.

An increasing percentage of digital payment transactions are being facilitated through emerging technologies. As a result, an increasing portion of future capital investment supports the development of new and emerging technologies, including technology modernization, innovation, and integration through strategic partnerships.

New markets continue to develop and expand in areas that have adopted digital transactions to replace paper-based transactions. Education, government, and healthcare manage recurring payments and B2B payments digitally. Markets continue to be impacted by transactions as migration to digital-based solutions occurs.

Development of new services and technologies, the emergence of new vertical markets, and continued expansion of technology-enabled e-commerce portend market growth. Omnichannel solutions are evolving. Scale expands market reach through cloud-based capabilities and strategic partnerships.

Full studies include Market Definition, Market Dynamics, Market Share, Market Forecasts, Market Sectors, Market Driving Forces, Regional Analysis, and Leading Company Analysis.

These reports are between 156 to 225 pages and are on the following topics:

AI and FinTech CBDC Blockchain Smart Contracts Crypto Currency

Smaller market management reports include market dynamics, market share, market forecasts, market driving forces, and regional analysis.

These reports are 35 pages each, packaged in groups of four, and on the following topics:

1. AI in the Banking Industry

2. Artificial Intelligence in Finance

3. Financial Services Industry-Specific Cloud.

4. Largest Fintech Companies

5. Digital Payments

6. Digital Assets & Regulations

7. Cryptocurrencies

8. Crypto tokens

9. NFT non-fungible tokens

10. ChatGPT programming in Python and others

11. Blockchain and DeFi

12. Web 3.0

13. Defi

14. EdTech

15. Cybersecurity

16. Fintech Projects

17. Blockchain and Cloud

18. Open Banking

19. Fintech and Middleware Messaging

20. Top 10 Crypto Fintech Companies

21. Top 10 Token Fintech Companies

22. Top 10 Fintech Banks

23. Top 10 Fintech Credit Card Companies

24. Top 10 Fintech Infrastructure Companies

25. Top 10 Fintech Tech Companies

26. Top 10 Wealthtech Fintech Companies

Key Topics Covered:

Sample Table of Contents: FinTech: Market Strategies and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2023-2029

1. Fintech Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Payments Led the Last Era

1.2 FinTech Businesses in the Developed World

1.3 FinTech Businesses in the Under-Developed World

1.4 Regulators Must Be Proactive, Not Indifferent

2. FinTech Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Regional Analysis, and Market Segments

2.1 FinTech Market Growth Factors

2.2 FinTech Market Shares

2.3 FinTech Market Forecasts

2.4 FinTech Market Segments

2.4.1 Subscriptions/Fee

2.4.2 Robo-advisors

2.4.3 Third parties

2.4.4 Advertising

2.4.5 Data

2.4.6 APIs

2.5 FinTech Regional Analysis

2.5.1 US

2.5.2 Europe

2.5.3 Lithuania.

2.5.4 China

2.5.5 APAC

3. Fintech Investors, Technology, and Regulation

3.1 FinTech AI Technology

3.2 Investors / Consumer FinTech Apps

3.3 Late-Stage FinTech

3.4 FinTech Regulation

3.5 Crypto Tax Collection

4. FinTech Company Positioning

4.1 FinTech Financial Sectors

4.1.1 Top Fintech Stats

4.1.2 Fintech Industry Size Including Investments

4.2 Number Of FinTech Startups

4.2.1 Fintech Investment Statistics

4.2.2 VC Fintech Funding

5. Selected Leading FinTech Companies

5.1 Visa

5.2 Mastercard

5.3 Tencent

5.3.1 TenPay

5.4 Stripe

5.5 Adyen

5.6 Klarna

5.7 Varo

5.8 PayPal

5.9 Venmo

5.10 Alipay

5.11 Chinapay

6. Selected Smaller FinTech Companies

6.1 Creative Juice

6.2 Chipper Cash

6.3 EverScale

6.4 L4S

6.5 iCapital

6.6 Robinhood

6.7 PayPal

6.8 Plaid

6.9 Coinbase

6.10 Revolut

6.11 Fiserv

6.12 Mayfair

6.13 9fin

6.14 T-REX

6.15 Opto Investments

6.16 Pinwheel

6.17 Pontera

6.18 Rho

6.19 Circle

6.20 Tegus

6.21 Teampay

