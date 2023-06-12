Q1 2023 Embedded Flash Drive Supplier Status Report: Unit Shipments, Petabyte Shipments, Average Capacity Featuring Kingston, Kioxia, Longsys, Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix, & Western Digital

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Flash Drive Supplier Status Q1/23" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite double-digit percent declines in volume, total EFD petabyte shipments were roughly stable QoQ in Q4/22 as average capacities increased for the first time in three quarters.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EFD Supplier Status

2. EFD Unit Shipments by Supplier

3. EFD Petabyte Shipments by Supplier

4. EFD Average Capacity by Supplier

Companies mentioned in this report include:

Kingston

Kioxia

Longsys

Micron

Samsung

SK Hynix

Western Digital

