Q1 2023 Embedded Flash Drive Supplier Status Report: Unit Shipments, Petabyte Shipments, Average Capacity Featuring Kingston, Kioxia, Longsys, Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix, & Western Digital

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Flash Drive Supplier Status Q1/23" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite double-digit percent declines in volume, total EFD petabyte shipments were roughly stable QoQ in Q4/22 as average capacities increased for the first time in three quarters.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EFD Supplier Status

2. EFD Unit Shipments by Supplier

3. EFD Petabyte Shipments by Supplier

4. EFD Average Capacity by Supplier

Companies mentioned in this report include:

  • Kingston
  • Kioxia
  • Longsys
  • Micron
  • Samsung
  • SK Hynix
  • Western Digital

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r4or4d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Computer Accessories
                            
                            
                                Flash Drive
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data