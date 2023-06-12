Global NAND Insights Report Q2 2023 Featuring ASP, Intel, Kioxia Memory, Macronix, Micron, Powerchip, SK Hynix+Solidigm, Samsung, Toshiba, Western Digital, Winbond, YMTC, & Yangtze Memory Rechnology

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NAND Insights Q2/23" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The NAND flash market shrank for the third consecutive quarter as double-digit percent price declines continued in Q1/23 and inventory levels at NAND flash suppliers hit a record high.
This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory as well as a long-term forecast out to 2026.
A detailed analysis of NAND flash suppliers' revenues, profitability, capex, wafer capacity, technology mix and product mix is provided. The demand forecast includes the outlook for TLC and QLC flash by application.
Companies mentioned in this report include:
- Kioxia Memory
- Macronix International
- Micron Technology
- Powerchip
- Samsung Electronics
- SK Hynix+Solidigm
- Western Digital
- Winbond
- Yangtze Memory Technology Company
Key Topics Covered:
1. NAND Flash Forecast
- NAND Flash Revenue Trend
- NAND Supplier Profitability
- Capex
- Wafer Capacity
- Vendor Status
- Technology Mix
- Product Mix
2. Demand
- Flash Cards
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- Gaming Devices
- eMMC/UFS
- SSDs
- Applications Forecast
3. Supply-Demand
- Pricing
- Summary
EXCEL FILE TOC
- Revisions
- Changes
- Overview
- NAND Supplier Operating Margin
- Revenues
- $ per GB
- Capex
- Supply-Demand
- Applications
- eMMC
- Flash Cards
- Gaming
- Mobile Phone
- Tablet
- Wafer Capacity
- Bits by Vendor
- Samsung
- Toshiba
- Western Digital
- SK Hynix
- Micron
- Intel
- Powerchip
- Macronix
- Winbond
- YMTC
- ASP
