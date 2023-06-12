Global NAND Insights Report Q2 2023 Featuring ASP, Intel, Kioxia Memory, Macronix, Micron, Powerchip, SK Hynix+Solidigm, Samsung, Toshiba, Western Digital, Winbond, YMTC, & Yangtze Memory Rechnology

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NAND Insights Q2/23" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The NAND flash market shrank for the third consecutive quarter as double-digit percent price declines continued in Q1/23 and inventory levels at NAND flash suppliers hit a record high.

This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory as well as a long-term forecast out to 2026.

A detailed analysis of NAND flash suppliers' revenues, profitability, capex, wafer capacity, technology mix and product mix is provided. The demand forecast includes the outlook for TLC and QLC flash by application.

Companies mentioned in this report include:

Kioxia Memory

Macronix International

Micron Technology

Powerchip

Samsung Electronics

SK Hynix+Solidigm

Western Digital

Winbond

Yangtze Memory Technology Company

Key Topics Covered:

1. NAND Flash Forecast

NAND Flash Revenue Trend

NAND Supplier Profitability

Capex

Wafer Capacity

Vendor Status

Technology Mix

Product Mix

2. Demand

Flash Cards

Smartphones

Tablets

Gaming Devices

eMMC/UFS

SSDs

Applications Forecast

3. Supply-Demand

Pricing

Summary

EXCEL FILE TOC

Revisions

Changes

Overview

NAND Supplier Operating Margin

Revenues

$ per GB

Capex

Supply-Demand

Applications eMMC Flash Cards Gaming Mobile Phone Tablet

Wafer Capacity

Bits by Vendor Samsung Toshiba Western Digital SK Hynix Micron Intel Powerchip Macronix Winbond YMTC

ASP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pjcd86

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.