Europe Spirulina Market Analysis/Forecast Report 2023-2030: Adoption of New Production Technologies (Photobioreactors) Gaining Traction

Europe spirulina market is expected to reach $156.61 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2030, while in terms of volume, the market is expected to reach $8,308.8 tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing health & wellness trends and the growing food supplements industry, the rising demand for natural food colors, the positive environmental impact of spirulina cultivation, strict regulations for the use of synthetic colors and flavors, the growing preference for spirulina-sourced products, and the increasing use of spirulina in aquaculture.

Furthermore, the growing demand for phycocyanin and increasing consumer awareness regarding clean-label products are expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of this market.



Based on product type, in 2023, the powder segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe spirulina market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for spirulina powder among nutraceutical manufacturers due to growing health consciousness among consumers, the increasing use of spirulina powder as an ingredient in various food & beverage products, the growing popularity of vegan diet, and the increasing incorporation of herbal ingredients in cosmetic products.



However, the phycocyanin segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly driven by the increased adoption of phycocyanin in the manufacturing of therapeutic & nutritional products, growing reluctance toward the usage of synthetic colors, rising demand for natural blue colorants, and investments from leading color houses in the phycocyanin space.



Based on distribution channel, in 2023, the business channel segment is expected to account for the larger share of the Europe spirulina market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the direct purchase of large quantities of spirulina by nutraceutical, food & beverage, and animal feed manufacturers, among others, from the business channel for further product development. Moreover, it is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



Based on application, in 2023, the nutraceuticals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe spirulina market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the booming nutraceuticals sector, growing health concerns of the aging population in various countries, growing desire for natural alternatives to traditional pharmaceutical products, and increased awareness among consumers on the link between nutrition and health.



Based on geography, the market is segmented into nine major regions: France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe.

The major market share of France is attributed to the scientific and technological developments in microalgae research for various healthy foods and dietary supplements, growing awareness among consumers for natural food products, increasing rates of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, and rising stringent regulations against synthetic colors.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of product type, distribution channel, application, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the Europe spirulina market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the Europe spirulina market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what are their market shares?

How is the competitive landscape for the Europe spirulina market?

What are the recent developments in the Europe spirulina market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the Europe spirulina market, and how do they compete with other players?

Industry Outlook

Drivers

Increasing Health & Wellness Trends and the Growing Food Supplements Industry

Rising Demand for Natural Food Colors

Positive Environmental Impact of Spirulina Cultivation

Strict Regulations for the Use of Synthetic Colors and Flavors

Growing Preference for Spirulina-sourced Products

Increasing Use of Spirulina in Aquaculture

Restraints

Low Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Spirulina

Complexities in Algae Production

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Phycocyanin

Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Clean-label Products

Trends

Adoption of New Production Technologies (Photobioreactors)

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited (A Subsidiary of M/S. Ambadi Investments Limited) (India)

C.B.N. Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd (China)

Givaudan SA (Switzerland)

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd. China)

Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)

Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.)

JIANGSHAN COMP SPIRULINA CO. Ltd (China)

TAIWAN WILSON ENTERPRISE INC. (Taiwan)

Bluetec Naturals CO. Ltd. (China)

AlgoSource (France)

Far East Microalgae Industries

Co. Ltd. (FEMICO) (Taiwan)

Far East Bio-Tec. Co. Ltd. (FEBICO) (Taiwan)

Necton S.A. (Portugal)

YUNNAN GREEN A BIOLOGICAL PROJECT CO. Ltd. (Yunnan Spirin Biotechnology Co. Ltd) (China)

Inner Mongolia Rejuve Biotech Co. Ltd. (China)

Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company (TCMC) (Taiwan)

Roquette Klotze GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd (China)

Allmicroalgae Natural Products S.A. (Portugal)

Qingdao Haizhijiao Biotechnology Co. Ltd (China)

BlueBioTech Group (Germany)

Aliga Microalgae (Denmark)

SPIFORM (France)

Vedan Biotechnology Corporation (Taiwan)

ALGALIMENTO SL (Spain)

Aurospirul (India)

Hangzhou OuQi Food co. Ltd. (China)

Clos Sainte Aurore (France)

Sea & Sun Organic GmbH (Subsidiary of Sea & Sun Technology GmbH) (Germany)

Pond Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Xi'an Fengzu Biological Technology Co. Ltd.(FZBIOTECH)(China)

Spirulina La capitelle (France).

Value Chain Analysis

Overview

Inputs/Suppliers

Cultivation and Processing

Key Spirulina Producers - by Size

Microfarmers (< 2 Tons/Year)*

Small Farmers (2-20 Tons/Year)

Large Farmers (20-200 Tons/Year)

Very Large Farmers (>200 Tons/Year)

Packaging, Storage, and Logistics

Handling and Packaging Companies

Distribution Channel (B2B & B2C)

Spirulina-based Product Formulators and Consumers

List of Key Buyers

Pricing Analysis

Spirulina Powder

Spirulina Tablets

Spirulina Capsules

Spirulina Flakes

Frozen Spirulina

Phycocyanin

Scope of the Report:

Europe Spirulina Market Assessment - by Product Type

Powder

Tablets

Capsules

Flakes

Phycocyanin

Frozen Spirulina

Europe Spirulina Market Assessment - by Distribution Channel

Business Channel

Consumer Channel

Europe Spirulina Market Assessment - by Application

Nutraceuticals

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Agriculture

