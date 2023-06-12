Clear Blue Technologies Receives $375K Order For Esite-Micro Systems

TORONTO, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA:0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF), announces a purchase agreement under which Clear Blue will provide its Esite-Micro power solution to 20 telecom sites in western Africa. The estimated total Lifetime Contract Value for this order, including recurring revenue, is $425,000 of which $360,000 is expected to ship in Q3 2023. This contract increases Clear Blue’s 2023 Year-To-Date bookings to $4,975,000, of which $4,325,000 is expected to be recognized in 2023.



The customer is a Mobile Network Operator (MNO) based in Western Africa and has 98 existing telecom sites powered by eSite Power Systems AB (“eSite”), which Clear Blue acquired on January 23, 2023. This order represents the revenue synergies between eSite and Clear Blue. The new Esite-Micro telecom sites will be fully integrated with Clear Blue’s Illumience cloud management and control service, allowing the sites to be monitored and managed remotely by Clear Blue’s service team, and providing Clear Blue with recurring revenue from Esite’s platform, a first, since the eSite acquisition closed. Furthermore, Clear Blue’s Illumience platform could in the future be added to the customer’s existing eSite systems in the field, which is not reflecting in Year-to-Date bookings, but could add $46K of additional recurring revenue.

“This first Esite-Micro order is supported by a strong and building sales funnel of the Esite-Micro product across Africa and increases our confidence of our 2023 revenue growth plan,” said CEO Miriam Tuerk. “We are optimistic about the value our first delivery our new integrated Esite-Micro product brings to our customers as well as the strong growth potential it could drive for Clear Blue.”

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF) www.clearbluetechnologies.com.

