Saudi Arabia Oilfield Chemicals Markets, Competition, Forecasts and Opportunities, 2028

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Oilfield Chemicals Market By Application (Drilling, Completion Method, Cementing, Stimulation, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Others), By Oil Field Type (Onshore, Offshore), By Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia Oil Field Chemicals Market Size is USD 928.27 million in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.81% to 2028

The usage of oil field chemicals is therefore becoming more and more significant as crude oil resources decrease. The oil industry demands more sophisticated methods for the exploitation of natural resources.

The Saudi Arabia Oil Field Chemicals Market is driven by increased oil and gas exploration and production; a focus on difficult offshore and frontier areas; increasing well depths; and the need to maximize existing well output in the country.

According to the International Trade Administration, Saudi Arabia is one of the world's largest net exporters of petroleum and the center of over 17% of the world's proven oil reserves. Further, oilfield chemicals are used in various sectors, such as in the field of exploration and production, including the optimization of cementing and drilling, as well as aiding in the development of new methods of developing fuel sources, fracturing, etc.



Drilling fluids play a key role in drilling wells faster, deeper, longer, and more challenging situations. According to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, the OPEC nations generate the most oil globally, with Saudi Arabia accounting for one-third of the group's total production.

The oilfield chemicals used as drilling fluids can include fibers, suspension, clay control, and biocides, as well as polymers, suspension and rheology chemicals, surface modifiers, fillers, and particles. In addition, drillers use specialty cement and membrane-sealing solutions to prevent losses.



Oilfield chemicals are substances used in the exploration of oil and gas. They are used in drilling operations and production facilities to increase the extraction process efficiency and efficacy. These substances aid in the smooth operation of oil fields and reduce the costs incurred by frequent stops and delays while drilling. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, OPEC accounted for roughly 11% of all petroleum imports into the United States in 2021 and 13% of all imports of crude oil.

Saudi Arabia, the largest OPEC oil producer to the United States, supplied 6% of the country's imports of crude oil and 5% of its total petroleum imports. Moreover, oilfield chemicals may remain as residues in crude oil since they are utilized in many stages, including drilling, cementing, and well-stimulation. During the production phase, when it is vulnerable to the deposition of scales, wax hydrates, and alkanes, crude oil's outflow through the well must be monitored.



Chemicals used in oil fields aid in the recovery of hydrocarbons, which has significant economic advantages. Also, the industry for oil field chemicals is expanding in some areas, including drilling fluids, workover and completion, and production. Furthermore, oil field chemicals are used in the wastewater treatment process.

Wastewater from oil fields is frequently contaminated with a variety of chemical and natural contaminants. These injected chemicals have the potential to corrode pipelines, harm the environment, and clog pipes. Oilfield wastewater treatment frequently uses a gas float and chemical flocculation techniques to treat oily wastewater.



Increasing Demand for Personal Care Products is Driving the Market



Due to the increasing participation of women in the workforce, sales of colored cosmetics such as pigments and dyes in Saudi Arabia are steadily rising. Also, as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads throughout the world, top manufacturers in Saudi Arabia are noticing a significant rise in demand for hygiene products, including hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, disinfectant sprays, and contaminant wipes.

According to the government of Saudi Arabia, the cosmetics market was estimated at USD 16 billion in 2021, and the number of imported cosmetics in the past year exceeded USD 0.6 billion in the country. The demand for performance chemicals is predicted to increase across all end-use sectors in Saudi Arabia, including oil and gas, paper, construction, water management, food, mining, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and personal care for use in specialized applications.

Also, it is anticipated that the availability of a variety of formulation chemicals, such as electronic chemicals, institutional and industrial cleansers, surfactants, and flavors and fragrances, will boost the market's expansion.



Rising Demand from Various End-User Industries



One of the key factors boosting the market for specialty oilfield chemicals is the increasing amount of crude oil production worldwide. The high level of crude oil output and rising demand due to applications for enhanced oil recovery speed up market expansion.

According to the Saudi energy minister, Saudi Arabia will increase its oil production by 13 million barrels per day in 2027. The market is further influenced by the rise in the use of chemicals in drilling fluid activities, production chemicals, workover and completion, industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals, specialized advanced polymers, pesticides, and building chemicals, among other uses.

Moreover, the market for specialty oilfield chemicals is positively impacted by increased crude oil output, with an increase in deep and ultra-deep oil and gas drilling, and growing industrialization.

Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in Saudi Arabia Oil Field Chemicals market.

Baker Hughes Saudi Arabia Co

Halliburton Co Saudi Arabia

Schlumberger Middle East Sa

Saudi Arabia BASF

Dow Saudi Arabia

Aubin Ltd.

Arkema Chemicals Saudi Arabia Company

The Solvay Group

Clariant Ali Al Abdullah Al Tamimi Company Ltd

Redachem United for Trading Ltd.

Report Scope:



Saudi Arabia Oil Field Chemicals Market, By Application:

Drilling

Completion Method

Cementing

Stimulation

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Others

Saudi Arabia Oil Field Chemicals Market, By Oil Field Type:

Onshore

Offshore

Saudi Arabia Oil Field Chemicals Market, By Type:

Special Oil Field Chemicals

Commodity Oil Field Chemicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iozac5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.