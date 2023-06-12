The global colorectal cancer screening market is projected to reach $9.73 billion by 2033 from $1.93 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15.94% during the forecast period 2023-2033

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Colorectal Cancer Screening Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Technique, Sample Type, End User, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467468/?utm_source=GNW





Market Lifecycle Stage



The colorectal cancer screening market is in the developing phase.Government-sponsored population-wide screening programs and the growing burden of colorectal cancer and patient awareness in emerging economies can be some of the major opportunities in the global colorectal cancer screening market.



Furthermore, some of the key trends going on in the market are the rise of at-home and multimodal approaches for colorectal cancer screening.



Impact of COVID-19



COVID-19 had a significant impact on the global colorectal cancer screening market.There was a significant shift observed toward research activities for treating and diagnosing COVID-19, which resulted in a halt in research activities for colorectal cancer screening.



Moreover, the market players witnessed a loss in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions and prevention actions such as a reduction in supply chain and sales.



However, since the situations are now almost back to normal, the colorectal cancer screening market is expected to overcome all the impact of COVID-19 during the forecast period 2023-2033.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Technique

• Fecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT) and Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT)

• Molecular Testing



Based on techniques, the global colorectal cancer screening market is expected to be dominated by the molecular testing segment.



Segmentation 2: by Sample Type

• Stool-Based Samples

• Blood-Based Samples

• Other Sample Types



Based on sample type, the global colorectal cancer screening market is dominated by the stool-based samples segment.



Segmentation 3: by Region

• North America - U.S., Canada

• Europe - Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - Japan, China, India, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



Based on region, the global colorectal cancer screening market is dominated by North America.



Recent Developments in the Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market



• In April 2023, Mainz Biomed NV expanded its network of lab partners by adding the Instituto de Microecologia in Madrid, Spain. This new partnership strengthens the company’s reach across Europe and select international markets. ColoAlert, Mainz Biomed NV’s flagship product, is an easy-to-use and highly effective at-home detection test for colorectal cancer. With this expansion, Mainz Biomed NV aims to increase accessibility to its innovative diagnostic solutions and contribute to the early detection and treatment of cancer.

• In April 2023, Mainz Biomed NV announced that three German companies have chosen to include ColoAlert, the company’s at-home screening test for colorectal cancer (CRC), in their corporate health programs.

• In March 2023, Guardant Health collaborated with the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center to study colorectal cancer screening adherence.

• In February 2023, Mainz Biomed acquired the entire intellectual property portfolio for its colorectal cancer diagnostic test program.

• In May 2022, ColoClear, a non-invasive stool DNA test to identify colon cancer, was launched by New Horizon Health in collaboration with Prenetics in Hong Kong.

• In December 2022, Epigenomics AG entered into a licensing agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The agreement grants Epigenomics AG certain patent and technology rights related to biomarkers that are linked to the detection of colorectal cancer. This development would enable Epigenomics AG to expand its offerings in the field of cancer detection and further enhance its position as a leading player in the industry.



Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the drivers for the global colorectal cancer screening market:

• Rising incidence of colorectal cancer and increasing financial burden on healthcare

• Advances in genomics and molecular diagnostics

• Growing demand for colorectal cancer screening

• Earlier cancer detection enables reduced treatment cost



The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following restraints:

• Limited sensitivity of fit/fobt testing kits

• Challenges with sample collection



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The techniques segment helps the reader understand the different types of techniques being used in colorectal screening. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of colorectal cancer screening market based on techniques such as fecal occult blood test (FOBT) and fecal immunochemical test (FIT), and molecular testing.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global colorectal cancer screening market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and funding activities. Partnerships, alliances, and business expansions accounted for the maximum number of key developments in the global colorectal cancer screening market, followed by funding activities.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global colorectal cancer screening market analyzed and profiled in the study involve players that offer colorectal cancer screening products and services.Moreover, comprehensive competitive strategies, such as creating awareness campaigns for early detection of colorectal cancer by entering into collaborations with governing bodies.



These scenarios will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing the company’s coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Key Companies Profiled



• Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd.

• Danaher Corporation

• DiaCarta, Inc.

• Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Epigenomics AG

• Exact Sciences Corporation

• Freenome Holdings, Inc.

• Guardant Health, Inc.

• Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

• Mainz Biomed NV

• New Horizon Health

• Novigenix SA

• Prenetics Global Limited

• Quest Diagnostics

• QuidelOrtho Corporation



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

