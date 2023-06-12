New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud gaming’s growing demand and market opportunity: consumer survey" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467467/?utm_source=GNW

Cloud gaming will soon move beyond ‘early adoption’ and into the mainstream. Subscription gaming is becoming more popular and cloud gaming is an important part of this. Our survey shows that cloud gamers are much more likely to intend to churn than non-gamers, but they also pay more for their connectivity.





The profile and demographic make-up of current users of cloud gaming services and the likely profile of the next generation of cloud gamers

A discussion of the largest providers of cloud gaming providers such as Sony, Microsoft and NVIDIA

How the consumption and payment of gaming services is changing and how that affects the prospects for cloud gaming and for telecoms operators’ relationship with cloud gaming

How cloud gaming affects consumers’ perception of their telecoms service

The survey was conducted in association with Dynata between August 2022 and September 2022. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the internet-using population in selected countries around the world. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were at least 1000 respondents per country.





Western Europe (WE): France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the UK

France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the UK Central and Eastern Europe (CEE): Poland and Turkey

Poland and Turkey North America (NA): Canada and the USA

Canada and the USA Developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP): Australia and New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand Emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP) : Malaysia and the Philippines

: Malaysia and the Philippines Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA): South Africa



