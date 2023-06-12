CRISPR Market: 2023 Research Report by Key Players, Global Demand, Industry Size and Share Estimations, Increasing Opportunity Forecast to 2027

Pune, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “CRISPR Market” Growth Research 2023-2027: regional developments and industry segments by type and applications. This 103 Pages Report focuses on changing industry dynamics with leading manufacturers, demand scope, CAGR status and revenue estimations. Research report integrates valuable information on current, historic and futuristic growth projections with production capacity, value and volume, price trends and manufacturing cost structure analysis. CRISPR market report also provides major influencing factors that will affect the future opportunities.

The global CRISPR market size was valued at USD 982.39 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, reaching USD 1721.92 million by 2027.



CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeat) is an RNA guided gene editing system that uses bacterially derived protein (Cas9) and a synthetic guided RNA to introduce a double strand brake at a particular location within the genome. Through this method, bacteria capture short sequences of nucleic acid from invading pathogens and combine them in CRISPR loci amidst the repeats. Small RNA’s produced by transcription of CRISPR loci, guides a set of bacterial endonucleases to split the genomes of invading pathogens. This system has been adopted as a powerful technique enabling genome editing into the mainstream.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Addgene

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

CRISPR Therapeutics

GE Healthcare Dharmacon Inc

The report focuses on the CRISPR market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides detailed cost analysis, supply chain. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Consumer behavior analysis and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) provides crucial information for knowing the CRISPR market.

The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the CRISPR market covering all its essential aspects.

For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation. Further, mergers & acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.

Based on types, the CRISPR market from 2017 to 2027 is primarily split into:

Design Tools

Plasmid and Vector

Cas9 and g-RNA

Delivery System Products

Based on applications, the CRISPR market from 2017 to 2027 covers:

Genome Editing

Genetic Engineering

GMO and Crops

Human Stem Cells

Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2027) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and in Chapters 1.7, 2.7, 4.X.1, 7.5, 8.7, we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the CRISPR Industry.

With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

Please find the key player list in Summary.

Both Primary and Secondary data sources are being used while compiling the report.

Primary sources include extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, as well as end-users.

Secondary sources include the research of the annual and financial reports of the top companies, public files, new journals, etc. We also cooperate with some third-party databases.

