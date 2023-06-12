Europe Dunaliella Salina Market Forecast to 2030: Increased Use in the Cosmetics Industry Bodes Well for the Growing Sector

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Dunaliella Salina Market by End User - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



European dunaliella salina market is projected to reach $27.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe dunaliella salina market across eight major countries, emphasizing the current market trends, market size, and recent developments and providing the forecast till 2030.



The growth of the Europe dunaliella salina market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for natural-source beta carotene products, the rising need for natural colorants, and the increased use of dunaliella salina in the cosmetics industry. However, the complex production process for dunaliella salina is expected to hinder the growth of this market to a notable extent.



Based on end user, the extraction companies segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the growing use of dunaliella salina by extraction companies due to the rising demand for natural algae-derived hydrocolloids like carotenoids, including beta-carotene, alpha-carotene, zeaxanthin, lutein, and cryptoxanthin from food & beverage, cosmetics, animal feed, dietary supplements, and other industries.



The U.K. is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The fast growth of this market is mainly attributed to its growing nutraceutical market and well-established food and beverage industry. Additionally, microalgae are traditional crops harvested, extracted, and used for food and feed in coastal communities, which further supports the growth of the dunaliella salina market in the region.



The key players operating in the Europe Dunaliella salina market are Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd. (China), ALGALIMENTO SL (Spain), Hangzhou OuQi Food co., Ltd. (China), BlueBioTech Group (Germany), Xi'an Fengzu Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (FZBIOTECH) (China), Monzon Biotech S.L. (Spain), A4f Algae for Future (Portugal).



Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current value of revenue generated by the Europe Dunaliella salina market?

At what rate is the Europe Dunaliella salina demand projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the Europe Dunaliella salina market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

SWhich end user segment is expected to create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the Europe Dunaliella salina market?

Who are the major players in the Europe Dunaliella salina market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the Europe Dunaliella salina market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Market Insights



Drivers

Increasing Demand for Naturally-sourced Beta-Carotene Products

Rising Need for Natural Colorants

Increased Use of Dunaliella Salina in the Cosmetics Industry

Restraints

Complexities in Dunaliella Salina Production

Challenges

Risk of Dunaliella Salina Contamination

Trends

Increasing Demand for Clean-label Products

Production and Consumption Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd. (China)

ALGALIMENTO SL (Spain)

Hangzhou OuQi Food co. Ltd. (China)

BlueBioTech Group (Germany)

Xi'an Fengzu Biological Technology Co. Ltd. (FZBIOTECH) (China)

Monzon Biotech S.L. (Spain)

A4f Algae for Future (Portugal).

Scope of the Report:

Europe Dunaliella Salina Market, by End User

Extraction Companies

Food and Beverage Companies

Feed Companies

Nutraceutical and Health Supplement Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Cosmetic Companies

Europe Dunaliella Salina Market, by Region/Country

Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Denmark

Sweden

Rest of Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bbo30e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.