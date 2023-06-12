New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edge Computing Solutions in Supply Chain and Logistics Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467559/?utm_source=GNW

This study focuses on the growth opportunities for edge computing solutions in supply chain and logistics.



Edge computing is a distributed computing architecture that makes data computation happen closer to the data source.



Edge computing aids supply chain efficiency as it frees up resources, lessens reliance on human management, significantly increases bandwidth, and reduces latency for time-sensitive products.



Computing on edge enables devices far away from the cloud and on-premises servers to collect and analyze the massive amount of information coming from the many diverse pieces of the supply chain.



The study covers all the major regions, including North America and Latin America (NALA); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC) (along with breakup by individual regions). The top competitors include Intel, Guavus, Cellnex, and Amdocs.



In addition to growth opportunities, the study identifies emerging trends and challenges and provides an overview of solutions and opportunities.



With the market becoming increasingly data driven and decisioning protocol requiring greatly reduced latency, significant growth opportunities will arise for the edge compute market for supply chain and logistics.



Applications span freight shipment, warehouse management, inventory management, and last-mile delivery.

