Emulsion Polymer Market Size & Share to Surpass $46.2 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Emulsion Polymer Market is valued at USD 30.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 46.2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.1% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The Emulsion Polymer market is boosted by growing infrastructure development and expansion in the construction industry. Furthermore, rising demand for environmentally friendly and biodegradable products is likely to drive market expansion. Asahi Kasei Company inked a partnership agreement with Shell (Shell Eastern Petroleum Ltd.) in November 2021 to supply bio-based, high-performance polarised styrene-butadiene latex. Emulsion Polymers are favored in coating and other applications because they are non-toxic, biodegradable, and do not harm the environment. Additionally, demand is projected to be driven by the use of Emulsion Polymers in the production of various textiles, including wool, cotton, and silk.

We forecast that the acrylics category in Emulsion Polymer market sales will account for more than 41% by 2030. This is due to the increasing product demand from sealants, adhesives, and super absorbent polymer industries.

Market Dynamics

Increased Consumer Awareness of Painting Concepts and Protective Coatings will Support Market Expansion

The Emulsion Polymer market is expanding because of increased consumer awareness of painting concepts and protective coatings, as well as a growing trend in interior decor. Another element driving market expansion is the widespread use of color and coating chemicals in the automobile industry. Furthermore, customer preferences for ecologically friendly products that promote a safe and healthy environment have increased global demand for water-based polymer emulsion. The increasing population results from large-scale global urbanization, which increases the need for housing, leading to increased demand for end-user commodities.

Increased Demand from Construction Projects to Drive Market Growth

Demand for polymer emulsion will be boosted by an increase in construction projects, particularly in the developing economies of Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Furthermore, luxury paints and coatings are in high demand in these economies. Increased adhesive use in the automobile coating sector is expected to dramatically enhance demand for polymer emulsions in the near future.

Top Players in the Global Emulsion Polymer Market

Synthomer (Essex, UK)

OMNOVA Solutions (Ohio, U.S.)

Allnex GMBH (Germany)

Arkema (Colombes, France)

DIC CORPORATION (Tokyo, Japan)

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Celanese Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

Wacker Chemie AG (Munich, Germany)

Momentive (New York, U.S.)

Mallard Creek Polymers (North Carolina, U.S.)

Solvay SA (Brussels, Belgium)

Clariant (Muttenz, Switzerland)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)



Top Trends in Global Emulsion Polymer Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Emulsion Polymer industry is rising urbanization. A shift in consumer demand for environmentally friendly paints and coatings, as well as a supportive regulatory environment, are expected to aid in the development of paints and coatings with low or no VOC content. As a result, the global market for Emulsion Polymerization has begun. Acrylic polymer emulsion, also known as polyacrylates, is majorly used in several applications due to its properties, such as low VOC emission and long durability. Because of its adaptability, it is also preferred in a variety of end-use applications. Acrylics can be used to make rigid, flexible, ionic, non-ionic, hydrophobic, or hydrophilic polymers. Polymer emulsions have superior adherence to non-porous surfaces, are flowable and stable, transparent, breakage-resistant, and provide a high gloss finish.





Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Emulsion Polymer is its growth in the construction industry. Due to the country's favorable fundamentals for the commercial real estate market, solid economy, and increased federal and state funding for institutional buildings and infrastructure projects, the construction industry in the United States is expanding. The residential sector in the United States is increasing more slowly than the non-residential sector. The country's growing population is expected to drive up housing demand.



Top Report Findings

The Acrylic category controls most of the Emulsion Polymer market's revenue based on type. Its expansion might be ascribed to the increasing product demand from adhesives and sealants, as well as super absorbent polymer industries. Growth in construction and building activities in developing countries is expected to further support acrylic polymer demand. The growing use of acrylic polymers in water treatment is projected to drive market expansion. Vinyl acetate is expected to develop significantly in the next years, owing principally to an enlarged application base in producing adhesives, paper, textiles, and wood.





Based on the Application, most of the Emulsion Polymer market's revenue is controlled by Paints & Coatings. Consumers' increased emphasis on quality and aesthetics will drive demand for technologically sophisticated coatings and premium paints throughout the forecast period. The paints & coatings industry is developing as a result of consumers' increasing preference for low-VOC, odor-free products. This is mostly owing to the existence of stringent environmental laws and policies that promote eco-friendly products.





Based on End-Use, most of the Emulsion Polymer market's revenue is controlled by building & construction. Emulsion Polymers are used in building products such as paints, coatings, adhesives, and mortar as binders and additives. The demand for Emulsion Polymer is directly related to the expansion of the building industry. Using Emulsion Polymers in building materials has various advantages, including increased durability, flexibility, and resistance to harsh weather and wetness. These reasons, together with the expansion of the construction industry, are fuelling the growth of the Emulsion Polymer market.



Recent Developments in the Global Emulsion Polymer Market

2023: Celanese Corporation has completed an ultra-low capital program to repurpose existing manufacturing and infrastructure assets to enable additional ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) capacity at its Edmonton, Alberta facility. The development will greatly expand the Acetyl Chain's downstream vinyl offering.



Acrylic in Emulsion of the Type Segment of the Global Polymer Market Forecast to Generate a Substantial Amount of Revenue

For better understanding, based on the Type, the Emulsion Polymer market is divided into Acrylics, Styrene-Butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, and Other Types.

Growth in construction and building activities in developing countries is expected to support Acrylic polymer demand even further. The growing use of acrylic polymers in water treatment will drive market expansion. Vinyl acetate is expected to develop significantly in the next years.

On the other hand, it is anticipated that the Vinyl acetate industry will be the largest growing category in the Emulsion Polymer market. The growing automobile market is likely to drive up demand for vinyl acetate. It is widely utilized in the manufacturing of paints, coatings, adhesives, and packaging products. Due to the rise in the global player in these industries, demand for vinyl acetate is likely to rise during the projection period.

Asia Pacific Region of the Global Emulsion Polymer Market Anticipated to Generate a Major Share in Terms of Revenue

The Asia Pacific dominates the market throughout the projection period. The increase in construction activity, particularly in rising economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asia, is boosting demand for paints and coatings, which is increasing demand for Emulsion Polymers. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific area is home to some of the world's top Emulsion Polymer manufacturers, such as DIC Corporation, China Petrochemical Company, KCC Corporation, and others, who are investing in R&D to develop new products and technology. This is projected to fuel expansion in the Asia Pacific Emulsion Polymer market.

Europe also has a significant market share due to the increased demand for Emulsion Polymers in the automotive and specialty coatings industries. The Middle East and Africa are predicted to rise in the future because of the increased need for high-quality paints and coatings, which are expected to raise industry volumes. Latin America is a modest market, but rising infrastructural development and economic expansion are likely to drive growth in this region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on Emulsion Polymer Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Emulsion Polymer Market Segmentation

By Type

Acrylics

Styrene-Butadiene Latex

Vinyl Acetate Polymers

Other Types

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Paper & Paperboard

Other Applications

By End-Use

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Paper & Paperboard

Other End Uses

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 30.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 46.2 Billion CAGR 6.1% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Synthomer, OMNOVA Solutions, Allnex GMBH, Arkema, DIC CORPORATION, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive, Mallard Creek Polymers, Solvay SA, Clariant, Asahi Kasei Corporation Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/emulsion-polymer-market-2127/request-sample

Blog: