Global Botanical Ingredients Growth Opportunities

Major botanical ingredient types covered under the nutraceutical segment include ashwagandha, boswellia serrata, ginkgo biloba, elderberry, ginseng, cranberry, psyllium, curcumin, milk thistle, and acerola.



In terms of applications, the nutraceutical botanical ingredients market is divided into dietary supplements and functional food and beverages.



The type of botanical ingredients covered under the personal care and cosmetics segment include rosemary, licorice, hibiscus flower, jojoba seed oil, chamomile, grapeseed, and ginkgo biloba.



By application, the personal care and cosmetic botanical ingredients industry is divided into skincare and hair care, with skin care leading in 2022. The key regions studied are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).



Increasing awareness of the therapeutic benefits of botanical ingredients among consumers is driving growth.



Following the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer inclination toward natural and plant-derived ingredients has increased, driving the demand for botanical ingredients in the nutraceuticals and personal care, and cosmetics spaces.

