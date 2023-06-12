New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Neuroimaging Technology Advances and Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467550/?utm_source=GNW

The neuroimaging industry is dynamic, constantly looking for novel approaches to identify and cure complex neurological disorders.



Emerging MRI and CT technologies have helped address the challenges in neuroimaging, such as limited spatiotemporal resolution, cost and accessibility, and patient safety.



This study examines emerging technologies, such as magnetic resonance fingerprinting (MRF), magnetic particle imaging (MPI), positron emission tomography-MR imaging (PET-MRI), silent ZTE (Zero Echo Time) MRI, photon-counting computerized tomography (PCCT), PET-CT, bedside CT, dual-energy CT, and AI-based MRI and CT technologies.



Additionally, the study explores the potential benefits and outcomes of partnerships between top-tier neuroimaging companies and predictive AI startups, highlighting stakeholders in the competitive industry.



The study predicts the evolution of MRI and CT across diagnostic imaging and treatment planning in the next five years; and it explores the potential impact of these emerging technologies on personalized medicine and precision neurology.



These advancements can potentially transform the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders.



Finally, this study suggests the growth opportunities in early-stage MRI and CT with the expanding applications of Neuroimaging-as-a-Service (NaaS) in neuromarketing and sleep deprivation management.

