Global Hand Sanitizers Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $66.3 Billion by 2030 - Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of Hand Sanitizers, Bodes Well for the Market

Global Hand Sanitizers Market to Reach $66.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hand Sanitizers estimated at US$27 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$66.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Gel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.7% CAGR and reach US$33.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Foam segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR



The Hand Sanitizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.6 Billion by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 616 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $66.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Leaves the Global Economy in Shambles

COVID-19 Cases Worldwide: Total Cases, Deaths, Cases Per Million Population and Deaths Per Million Population for Top Nations

While the World Economy Struggles Amidst COVID-19, Hand Sanitizer Sales Touch New High

Hand Sanitizers: A Prelude

Market Outlook

Key Drivers Summarized

Rising Consumer Awareness

Introduction of High-Performance Products

Launch of Green & Sustainable Solutions

User-Friendly Solutions

Market Restraints

Gel-based Hand Sanitizers Occupy Major Share of Global Market

Higher Effectiveness of Alcohol-based Sanitizers Catapults the Segment to the Dominant Position

Hospital Sector Remains Primary End-User Segment

Developed Regions: Key Consumers of Hand Sanitizers

Developing Regions to Drive Gains

Competition

American Companies Dominate the World Hand Sanitizers Market

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Alcohol Distilleries Eye Hand Sanitizer Business

Select Few Sanitizers Produced and Distributed by Distilleries

Small Companies Flock the Sanitizers Market

Supply Chain Disruptions to Amplify Hand Sanitizer Shortages

Innovations in Formulations & Dispenser Designs Spearhead Market Growth

Perfumeries and Fashion Brands Reconfigure Production Lines to Boost Supply of Hand Sanitizers

Manufacturers Repurpose Production Units to Fulfill Swelling Demand

Small-Sized Bottles, Desktop Use Containers, and Portable Hand Sanitizer Become Ubiquitous

Automatic Dispensing Systems Play Big in the Market

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections: A Major Growth Driver

Children and Young Adults: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target

Growing Consumer Awareness about the Environment Drive Strong Demand for Natural Variants

Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of Hand Sanitizers, Bodes Well for the Market

Effectiveness of Alcohol based Hand Sanitizers

Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers Step In to Replace Alcohol-based Versions

Comparison of Different Parameters for Alcohol-based and Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Hand Hygiene Related Diseases and Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

Lotion-Based Hand Sanitizers: Combining Sanitizing and Moisturizing Attributes

Retail Segment: Dominant Medium for Hand Sanitizers Distribution

Online Channel Opens Up A Robust Sales Platform

Issues & Challenges

Studies Claim Sanitizers Reduce Body's Defense against Pathogens

Excess Use of Hand Sanitizers Give Rise to Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Risk of Poisoning & Flammability in Alcohol-based Sanitizers

Dryness: A Major Cause of Concern

Risk of Dermatitis due to Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers

Parabens: Health Risks Raise Concerns

