Global Hand Sanitizers Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $66.3 Billion by 2030 - Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of Hand Sanitizers, Bodes Well for the Market

Global Hand Sanitizers Market to Reach $66.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hand Sanitizers estimated at US$27 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$66.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Gel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.7% CAGR and reach US$33.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Foam segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR
The Hand Sanitizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|616
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$27 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$66.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- COVID-19 Leaves the Global Economy in Shambles
- COVID-19 Cases Worldwide: Total Cases, Deaths, Cases Per Million Population and Deaths Per Million Population for Top Nations
- While the World Economy Struggles Amidst COVID-19, Hand Sanitizer Sales Touch New High
- Hand Sanitizers: A Prelude
- Market Outlook
- Key Drivers Summarized
- Rising Consumer Awareness
- Introduction of High-Performance Products
- Launch of Green & Sustainable Solutions
- User-Friendly Solutions
- Market Restraints
- Gel-based Hand Sanitizers Occupy Major Share of Global Market
- Higher Effectiveness of Alcohol-based Sanitizers Catapults the Segment to the Dominant Position
- Hospital Sector Remains Primary End-User Segment
- Developed Regions: Key Consumers of Hand Sanitizers
- Developing Regions to Drive Gains
- Competition
- American Companies Dominate the World Hand Sanitizers Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Alcohol Distilleries Eye Hand Sanitizer Business
- Select Few Sanitizers Produced and Distributed by Distilleries
- Small Companies Flock the Sanitizers Market
- Supply Chain Disruptions to Amplify Hand Sanitizer Shortages
- Innovations in Formulations & Dispenser Designs Spearhead Market Growth
- Perfumeries and Fashion Brands Reconfigure Production Lines to Boost Supply of Hand Sanitizers
- Manufacturers Repurpose Production Units to Fulfill Swelling Demand
- Small-Sized Bottles, Desktop Use Containers, and Portable Hand Sanitizer Become Ubiquitous
- Automatic Dispensing Systems Play Big in the Market
- Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections: A Major Growth Driver
- Children and Young Adults: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target
- Growing Consumer Awareness about the Environment Drive Strong Demand for Natural Variants
- Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of Hand Sanitizers, Bodes Well for the Market
- Effectiveness of Alcohol based Hand Sanitizers
- Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers Step In to Replace Alcohol-based Versions
- Comparison of Different Parameters for Alcohol-based and Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers
- Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Hand Hygiene Related Diseases and Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Lotion-Based Hand Sanitizers: Combining Sanitizing and Moisturizing Attributes
- Retail Segment: Dominant Medium for Hand Sanitizers Distribution
- Online Channel Opens Up A Robust Sales Platform
- Issues & Challenges
- Studies Claim Sanitizers Reduce Body's Defense against Pathogens
- Excess Use of Hand Sanitizers Give Rise to Drug-Resistant Bacteria
- Risk of Poisoning & Flammability in Alcohol-based Sanitizers
- Dryness: A Major Cause of Concern
- Risk of Dermatitis due to Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers
- Parabens: Health Risks Raise Concerns
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 101 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Best Sanitizers, Inc.
- Byotrol plc
- GOJO Industries, Inc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Lion Corporation
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Nice-Pak Products, Inc.
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
- SC Johnson & Son, Inc.
- SC Johnson Professional USA, Inc.
- Skinvisible, Inc.
- The Clorox Company
- Unilever plc
- Vi-Jon Laboratories, Inc.
- Zep, Inc.
