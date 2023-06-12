Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategic Business Report 2023: Innovative AI Models to Spur Opportunities - Noteworthy Technological Trends to Watch-for in AI Space

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market to Reach $459.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) estimated at US$68.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$459.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.5% CAGR and reach US$188.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 22.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.1% CAGR
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$87.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.3% and 23.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.9% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Artificial Intelligence Gains Significant Interest as Industries Expedite Digital Transformation Strategies
- A Peek into Application of AI in War Against the Pandemic
- Machine Learning Benefits Healthcare Organizations
- COVID-19-Led Budgetary Reticence Dampens Spending, but AI Enjoys Resilient Interest in Banking Sector
- Retailers Rely on AI to Stay Afloat & Embrace New Normal
- Emphasis on Technology Adoption Elicits AI Implementation in Manufacturing Industry
- Competition
- AI Marketplace Characterized by Intense Competition
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Growing Focus on AI by Leading Tech Companies with Huge Financial Resources
- AI Presents Compelling Opportunities for Established & Startup Companies
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Funding Landscape Remains Vibrant in the AI Technology Space
- Global AI Investment (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2021
- Distribution of Global Investment in AI by Region/Country: 2021
- Number of AI Startups with $1 Billion Valuations for the Years 2014-2020
- AI Cumulative Funding (in US$ Billion) by Category (As of 2020)
- AI Applications and Major Startups
- Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Prelude
- Technologies Enabling AI
- Market Outlook
- Prominent Factors with Implications for Evolution & Future of Artificial Intelligence
- Advances in Real World AI Applications Bolster Growth
- Inherent Advantages of AI Technology to Accelerate Adoption in Varied Applications
- Banking Sector Shows Unwavering Interest in AI
- AI Reshapes the Future of Manufacturing Industry
- AI-based Services Segment Captures Major Share of Global AI Market
- Developed Markets Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth
- Deep Learning and Digital Assistant Technologies Present Significant Growth Potential
- Major Impediments in AI Implementation
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation to Benefit Demand for AI
- Digital Transformation by Industry
- Numerous Applications of AI to Transform Workspaces & Business Operations
- Noteworthy Technological Trends to Watch-for in Artificial Intelligence Space
- A Peek into the Latest AI Trends in Various Industries
- Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms Personalize Customer Experiences in Marketing Applications
- Ranking of Business Outcomes Realized through AI Application in Marketing
- Businesses to Gain from Application of AI in Predictive Marketing Analytics and Demand Forecasting
- Growing Role of AI in the Metaverse
- AI Hosting at Edge to Drive Growth
- AI-enabled Analysis and Forecasts Aid Organizations Make Profitable Decisions
- AI-Powered Biometric Security Solutions Gain Momentum
- New and Improved Concepts in ML and AI take Stage
- IIoT & AI Convergence Brings in Improved Efficiencies
- Industry 4.0 Technologies with Strongest Impact on Organizations
- Increasing Adoption of AI Technology to Boost AI Chipsets Market
- Combination of Robotics and AI Set to Cause Significant Disruption in Various Industries
- AI Innovations Widen Prospects
- Innovative AI Models to Spur Opportunities
- Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Powerful Combination
- Big Data Trends to Shape Future of Artificial Intelligence
- AI in Retail Market: Multi-Channel Retailing and e-Commerce Favor Segment Growth
- Digital Transformation in Retail Industry Promises Lucrative Growth Opportunities
- AI for a Competitive Edge for Retail Organizations
- Online Retailers Eye on Artificial Intelligence to Boost Business in Post-COVID-19 Era
- AI & Analytics Help Retailers Survive Economic & Operational Implications of COVID-19
- AI for Fashion Retail and Beauty
- AI for Grocery, Electronics, and Home & Furniture
- Ecommerce Attracts Strong Growth
- Detailed Insight into How e-commerce Makes use of AI
- Financial Sector: AI and Machine Learning Offer Numerous Gains
- Fintech Deploys AI to Target Millennials
- AI in Media & Advertising: Targeting Customers with Right Marketing Content
- Possibilities Galore for AI in Digital Marketing
- AI-Enabled CRM Market: Promising Growth Opportunities in Store
- Artificial Intelligence Set to Transform Delivery of Healthcare Services
- AI to Play a Significant Role in Automation and Improving Clinical Outcomes
- Global Healthcare AI Market - Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022E
- AI in Pharmaceutical Sector
- COVID-19 Spurs New Developments and Expedites AI Adoption in Healthcare Industry
- Artificial Intelligence Holds Potential to Accelerate Detection & Treatment of COVID-19
- Rising Prevalence of Diabetes to Drive AI Adoption in Diabetes Management Market
- Barriers Restraining AI Adoption in Healthcare Sector
- Automotive AI Market: Need to Enhance Customer Experience Propels Growth
- How AI Can be Harnessed to Revolutionize Vehicles & Their Ecosystems
- Demand Recovery in Automobile Sector Steers Growth Opportunities
- Increasing Focus on Electric Vehicles and Autonomous Vehicles Provide the Perfect Platform to Shape Future Growth
- How Does AI Impact Autonomous Vehicles & Their Intelligence Quotient
- Automakers Focus on Integrating AI-Powered Driver Assist Features in Vehicles
- Growing Demand for Connected & Safe In-Car Infotainment Systems to Expand Use of AI Technology in Vehicles
- AI Integration into In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems Gathers Momentum, Supported by Strong Demand for Intuitive, Smarter & Safer Systems
- Against the Backdrop of Rising Automobile Thefts, AI Makes It Presence Felt in the Vehicle Access Control Space
- As the Number of Cars Stolen Each Year Increases, AI Emerges Into the Spotlight for its Ability to Make Vehicle Access Control Systems More Fool Proof
- Focus on Driver Behavior Intelligence Expands the Role of AI in Driver Monitoring
- AI for Smart Insurance Risk Assessment of Vehicles
- Artificial Intelligence Steps into Manufacturing Space to Transform Diverse Aspects
- Industrial AI to Influence Manufacturing in a Major Way
- Industrial IoT, Robotics and Big Data to Stimulate AI Implementations
- Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies
- AI Will Revolutionize Predictive Maintenance
- AI Embedded Sensors Vital for Real-Time Fault Detection & Outsmarting Failure
- AI as a Service Market: Obviating the Need to Make Huge Initial Investments
- AI in Education Market to Exhibit Strong Growth
- Global Market for AI in Education Sector
- Focus on ITS, IAL and Chatbots Favors Market Growth
- Agriculture Sector: A Promising Market for AI Implementations
- AI Technologies Used in Agricultural Activities - A Review
- AI Poised to Create Smarter Agriculture Practices in Post-COVID-19 Period
- Food & Beverage Industry to Leverage AI Capabilities to Resolve Production Issues and Match Up to Customer Expectations
- AI Adoption Gains Acceptance in Modern Warfare Systems in the Defense Sector
- Energy & Utilities: Complex Landscape and High Risk of Malfunctions Enhances Need for AI-based Systems
- COVID-19 Raises Demand for AI Technologies in Oil & Gas Sector
- Top Technology Investments in Oil and Gas Sector
- AI in Construction Sector: Need for Cost Reduction and Safety at Construction Sites Drive Focus onto the Use of AI-based Solutions
- AI in Call Centers: Focus on Building Robust Customer Relationships Provides the Foundation for Adoption
- AI Promises To Revolutionize the Call Center Industry
- Call Centers Step Up Investments in Conversational AI
- Major Challenges Confronting Artificial Intelligence
- Challenges in AI Implementation: The Roadmap
