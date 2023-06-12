Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategic Business Report 2023: Innovative AI Models to Spur Opportunities - Noteworthy Technological Trends to Watch-for in AI Space

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market to Reach $459.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) estimated at US$68.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$459.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.5% CAGR and reach US$188.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 22.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.1% CAGR



The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$87.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.3% and 23.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.9% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1222 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $68.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $459.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence Gains Significant Interest as Industries Expedite Digital Transformation Strategies

A Peek into Application of AI in War Against the Pandemic

Machine Learning Benefits Healthcare Organizations

COVID-19-Led Budgetary Reticence Dampens Spending, but AI Enjoys Resilient Interest in Banking Sector

Retailers Rely on AI to Stay Afloat & Embrace New Normal

Emphasis on Technology Adoption Elicits AI Implementation in Manufacturing Industry

Competition

AI Marketplace Characterized by Intense Competition

Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Growing Focus on AI by Leading Tech Companies with Huge Financial Resources

AI Presents Compelling Opportunities for Established & Startup Companies

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Funding Landscape Remains Vibrant in the AI Technology Space

Global AI Investment (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2021

Distribution of Global Investment in AI by Region/Country: 2021

Number of AI Startups with $1 Billion Valuations for the Years 2014-2020

AI Cumulative Funding (in US$ Billion) by Category (As of 2020)

AI Applications and Major Startups

Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Prelude

Technologies Enabling AI

Market Outlook

Prominent Factors with Implications for Evolution & Future of Artificial Intelligence

Advances in Real World AI Applications Bolster Growth

Inherent Advantages of AI Technology to Accelerate Adoption in Varied Applications

Banking Sector Shows Unwavering Interest in AI

AI Reshapes the Future of Manufacturing Industry

AI-based Services Segment Captures Major Share of Global AI Market

Developed Markets Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

Deep Learning and Digital Assistant Technologies Present Significant Growth Potential

Major Impediments in AI Implementation

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation to Benefit Demand for AI

Digital Transformation by Industry

Numerous Applications of AI to Transform Workspaces & Business Operations

Noteworthy Technological Trends to Watch-for in Artificial Intelligence Space

A Peek into the Latest AI Trends in Various Industries

Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms Personalize Customer Experiences in Marketing Applications

Ranking of Business Outcomes Realized through AI Application in Marketing

Businesses to Gain from Application of AI in Predictive Marketing Analytics and Demand Forecasting

Growing Role of AI in the Metaverse

AI Hosting at Edge to Drive Growth

AI-enabled Analysis and Forecasts Aid Organizations Make Profitable Decisions

AI-Powered Biometric Security Solutions Gain Momentum

New and Improved Concepts in ML and AI take Stage

IIoT & AI Convergence Brings in Improved Efficiencies

Industry 4.0 Technologies with Strongest Impact on Organizations

Increasing Adoption of AI Technology to Boost AI Chipsets Market

Combination of Robotics and AI Set to Cause Significant Disruption in Various Industries

AI Innovations Widen Prospects

Innovative AI Models to Spur Opportunities

Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Powerful Combination

Big Data Trends to Shape Future of Artificial Intelligence

AI in Retail Market: Multi-Channel Retailing and e-Commerce Favor Segment Growth

Digital Transformation in Retail Industry Promises Lucrative Growth Opportunities

AI for a Competitive Edge for Retail Organizations

Online Retailers Eye on Artificial Intelligence to Boost Business in Post-COVID-19 Era

AI & Analytics Help Retailers Survive Economic & Operational Implications of COVID-19

AI for Fashion Retail and Beauty

AI for Grocery, Electronics, and Home & Furniture

Ecommerce Attracts Strong Growth

Detailed Insight into How e-commerce Makes use of AI

Financial Sector: AI and Machine Learning Offer Numerous Gains

Fintech Deploys AI to Target Millennials

AI in Media & Advertising: Targeting Customers with Right Marketing Content

Possibilities Galore for AI in Digital Marketing

AI-Enabled CRM Market: Promising Growth Opportunities in Store

Artificial Intelligence Set to Transform Delivery of Healthcare Services

AI to Play a Significant Role in Automation and Improving Clinical Outcomes

Global Healthcare AI Market - Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022E

AI in Pharmaceutical Sector

COVID-19 Spurs New Developments and Expedites AI Adoption in Healthcare Industry

Artificial Intelligence Holds Potential to Accelerate Detection & Treatment of COVID-19

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes to Drive AI Adoption in Diabetes Management Market

Barriers Restraining AI Adoption in Healthcare Sector

Automotive AI Market: Need to Enhance Customer Experience Propels Growth

How AI Can be Harnessed to Revolutionize Vehicles & Their Ecosystems

Demand Recovery in Automobile Sector Steers Growth Opportunities

Increasing Focus on Electric Vehicles and Autonomous Vehicles Provide the Perfect Platform to Shape Future Growth

How Does AI Impact Autonomous Vehicles & Their Intelligence Quotient

Automakers Focus on Integrating AI-Powered Driver Assist Features in Vehicles

Growing Demand for Connected & Safe In-Car Infotainment Systems to Expand Use of AI Technology in Vehicles

AI Integration into In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems Gathers Momentum, Supported by Strong Demand for Intuitive, Smarter & Safer Systems

Against the Backdrop of Rising Automobile Thefts, AI Makes It Presence Felt in the Vehicle Access Control Space

As the Number of Cars Stolen Each Year Increases, AI Emerges Into the Spotlight for its Ability to Make Vehicle Access Control Systems More Fool Proof

Focus on Driver Behavior Intelligence Expands the Role of AI in Driver Monitoring

AI for Smart Insurance Risk Assessment of Vehicles

Artificial Intelligence Steps into Manufacturing Space to Transform Diverse Aspects

Industrial AI to Influence Manufacturing in a Major Way

Industrial IoT, Robotics and Big Data to Stimulate AI Implementations

Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies

AI Will Revolutionize Predictive Maintenance

AI Embedded Sensors Vital for Real-Time Fault Detection & Outsmarting Failure

AI as a Service Market: Obviating the Need to Make Huge Initial Investments

AI in Education Market to Exhibit Strong Growth

Global Market for AI in Education Sector

Focus on ITS, IAL and Chatbots Favors Market Growth

Agriculture Sector: A Promising Market for AI Implementations

AI Technologies Used in Agricultural Activities - A Review

AI Poised to Create Smarter Agriculture Practices in Post-COVID-19 Period

Food & Beverage Industry to Leverage AI Capabilities to Resolve Production Issues and Match Up to Customer Expectations

AI Adoption Gains Acceptance in Modern Warfare Systems in the Defense Sector

Energy & Utilities: Complex Landscape and High Risk of Malfunctions Enhances Need for AI-based Systems

COVID-19 Raises Demand for AI Technologies in Oil & Gas Sector

Top Technology Investments in Oil and Gas Sector

AI in Construction Sector: Need for Cost Reduction and Safety at Construction Sites Drive Focus onto the Use of AI-based Solutions

AI in Call Centers: Focus on Building Robust Customer Relationships Provides the Foundation for Adoption

AI Promises To Revolutionize the Call Center Industry

Call Centers Step Up Investments in Conversational AI

Major Challenges Confronting Artificial Intelligence

Challenges in AI Implementation: The Roadmap

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 446 Featured)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

eGain Corporation

Meta

General Electric Company

Google, Inc.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Micron Technology, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Omron Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Siemens AG

