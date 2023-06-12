The lithium metal market is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to USD 4.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lithium Metal Market by Source, Application, End-Use Industry, & Region-Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467464/?utm_source=GNW



"By source, the salt lake brine segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the lithium metal market from 2023 to 2028."

Based on the source, the salt lake brine is estimated to be the largest segment during the forecast period.Lithium is commonly extracted from brine deposits found in salt flats or salt lakes, known as lithium brine deposits.



These brines typically contain high concentrations of lithium ions, which can be economically extracted and processed to obtain lithium metal. Hence, these factors are propelling the market growth for salt lake brine segment.



"By application, the lithium-ion anode material is estimated to be the largest segment of the lithium metal market from 2023 to 2028."

Based on application, the lithium-ion anode material is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period.In lithium-metal batteries, lithium metal is used as the anode, while a cathode material (typically a transition metal oxide) and an electrolyte complete the cell.



The use of lithium metal as an anode material can increase the energy density of a battery since lithium metal has a higher capacity as compared to lithium-ion batteries.



"The lithium metal market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the lithium metal market from 2023 to 2028.Asia Pacific is one of the key markets for lithium metal.



The Asia Pacific region is rich in lithium resources, including lithium brine deposits and hard rock lithium mines.Countries like Australia and China have significant lithium reserves and production capacities.



This availability of local lithium resources gives the region a competitive advantage in lithium metal production, reducing import dependence and supporting market growth.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 20%, Directors – 50%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, North America – 20%, Europe –10%, and Rest of the World-30%



The lithium metal report is dominated by players such as Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (China), Tianqui Lithium Industries Inc. (China), Shenzhen Chengxin Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (China), Albemarle Corporation (US), Livent Corporation (US), Shanghai China Lithium Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), China Energy Lithium Co., Ltd. (China), CNNC Jianzhong Nuclear Fuel Co., Ltd. (China) and others.



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the lithium metal market based on source, application, and region. It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies. It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as

expansions, agreements, and acquisitions undertaken by them in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the lithium metal market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the market’s competitive landscape, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for lithium metal in lithium batteries, increasing government initiatives to enhance lithium metal), restraints (concentration of lithium deposits in few countries can create supply chain issues, availability of alternate materials and technology that can replace lithium metal), opportunities (adoption of lithium metal in the pharmaceutical industry, high adoption of lithium metal in aerospace and defense industries), and challenges (production challenges in lithium metal, environmental concerns related to lithium metal production) influencing the growth of the lithium metal market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities in the lithium metal market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses

the lithium metal market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped

geographies, recent developments, and investments in the lithium metal market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service

offerings of leading players like Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (China), Tianqui Lithium Industries Inc. (China), Shenzhen Chengxin Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (China), Albemarle Corporation (US), Livent Corporation (US), among others in the lithium metal market.

