Webscale Network Operators: 1Q23 Market Review - Revenue Growth Returns to Positive Territory, Thanks to Amazon

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Webscale Network Operators: 1Q23 Market Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews the growth and development of the webscale network operator (WNO) market. In the most recent 12 months (2Q22-1Q23), webscalers represented $2.25 trillion (T) in revenues (+3% YoY), $280 billion (B) in R&D spending (+22% YoY), and $201B in capex (+7% YoY).

They had $632B of cash and short-term investments (-5% YoY) on the books as of March 2023, and $549B in total debt (+6% YoY). Webscalers employed approximately 4.10 million (M) people at the end of 1Q23, down from 4.14M in March 2022 but up from 3.62M in March 2021.

Webscale revenue growth returns to positive territory in 1Q23, thanks to Amazon

Global webscale revenues totaled to $551.4B in 1Q23, up 2.4% YoY. This is an improvement from the zero YoY growth recorded in 4Q22, but weaker than the 4.5% growth recorded for CY2022 overall. Annualized (12 month) revenues through 1Q23 were $2,247M, up 2.8% YoY. Comparing 1Q23 revenues with 1Q22, Amazon delivered the most growth (sales up $10.9B YoY), while Alibaba, Apple, JD.Com and Fujitsu all recorded revenue drops in 1Q23.

The webscale market is in a holding pattern. Parts of it grew too fast during and soon after COVID, and now cutbacks are necessary. The Chinese government continues to worry about its webscalers getting too big, which has hit Alibaba and JD.Com, among others. There is more competition in the cloud services market.

New rivals to established webscalers are popping up in various sectors. The biggest case is TikTok (ByteDance), whose success has directly hit growth at Meta (FB), but there are many others. Over the last 6 months, many webscalers have announced layoffs, and some are also rethinking capex plans. The macro climate has made all of this worse, as high inflation and rising interest rates slowed investment plans.

However, the webscale market has also gotten a boost in the last 6 months with the rapid takeoff of generative AI platforms like ChatGPT (partnered with Microsoft), Alphabet's Bard, and Baidu's ERNIE Bot. Business models to support these new platforms are nascent, but key webscalers see the platforms as opening up new use cases for their networks.

There is more enthusiasm now for investing in advanced AI and data centers to accelerate the maturity of these new platforms. Webscalers have a history of spending early and rapidly to establish market positions and mindshare in new areas, and are content to worry about profitability later. That may happen with the new AI platforms.

Alphabet, for instance, says it expects capex to step up each quarter of 2023, with AI at the center: "AI is a key component. It underlies everything that we do." These AI platforms are about more than search; they also assist in content creation, data organization, and other areas.

They have the potential to impact labor markets significantly. It's hard to know how fast these will develop or what the mass market will ultimately use them for. But they are wildcards in the webscale market, and could contribute to the sector's growth over the next few years.

Spending outlook

The analyst's latest operator spending forecast called for $211B in 2023 capex, and $222B in both 2024 and 2025. For now, we will stick with this projection. Our forecast already accounted for a weaker spending climate.

Here is a summary of the spending outlook for key webscalers:

Amazon (31.4% of total webscale capex, annualized): For CY2023, total "capital investments" (CapEx plus equipment finance leases) are expected to be lower than the $59B level of 2022, mainly because of declining fulfillment capex. "We're continuing to invest in infrastructure to support AWS customer needs, including investments to support large language models and generative AI."

Meta (FB) (16.4%): Expects CY2023 capex of $30-$33B, unchanged from 4Q22 outlook. The outlook "reflects our ongoing build-out of AI capacity to support ads, Feed, and Reels, along with an increased investment in capacity for our generative AI initiatives." CEO noted that company is "no longer behind in building out our AI infrastructure, and to the contrary, we now have the capacity to do leading work in this space at scale," suggesting that cutbacks in future quarters may occur, depending on financial results.

Alphabet (13.9%): Expects 2023 capex to be "modestly higher than in 2022.We expect the pace of investment in both data center construction and servers to step up in the second quarter and continue to increase throughout the year.AI is a key component. It underlies everything that we do. And we're continuing to invest in support of AI, support of our users, advertisers and our Cloud customers." The company says increased capex is due mainly to technical infrastructure investment, while office-related capex will decline.

Microsoft (13.0%): In 1Q23, capex plus finance leases totaled to $7.8B, driven by cloud demand. Outlook for 2Q23 is "a material sequential increase on a dollar basis, driven by investments in Azure AI infrastructure."

Oracle (4.1%): CapEx in 1Q23 was $2.6 billion as company continues to "build capacity for existing bookings and our customers' growing needs." The company expects CapEx to "be about where it is right now for the foreseeable future. As always, we remain careful to pace our investments appropriately and in line with booking trends."

Alibaba (2.5%): Company in the midst of spinning out its Cloud Intelligence Group as an independent, publicly listed company. No capex guidance. Post-spinout capex is likely to grow, lifted by new financing, but that will take a few quarters. Company says, "In cloud computing, progress in industrial digitization and the emergence of AI have created a higher demand for computing power.Alibaba Cloud will focus on seizing these historical opportunities to maximize its market potential."

Baidu (0.6%): While it's a small part of the webscale market, Baidu continues to make noise about AI and its new "ERNIE Bot" generative AI platform. The company notes, "Our Baidu AI Cloud has reached profitability on the operating level.we aim to continue enhancing the margins across all of our major operations, while at the same time, we also will continue to invest in the promising new areas, in particularly the ERNIE Bot and Intelligent Driving."

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba

Alphabet

Altaba

Amazon

Apple

Baidu

ChinaCache

Cognizant

Fujitsu HPE

IBM

JD.com

LinkedIn

Meta (FB)

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Tencent

Twitter

Yandex

eBay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o2f65y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.