Synthetic Data Generation Market by Offering, Data Type, Application, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Increasing investments in AI lead to new and more sophisticated synthetic data generation techniques driving the synthetic data generation market.

• By data type, text data to segment to record a highest growth rate during the forecast period



By data type, the text data segment is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications requires large amounts of data to train and develop models, further driving the text data segment.



Among applications, Test data management segment has the second-highest market share during the forecast period.

Under the applications segment, the Test data management segment is expected to have second the highest market share during the forecast period.The need for high-quality, diverse, and representative data for testing and validation purposes will drive the segment.



Businesses can enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of their testing processes using synthetic data leading to improved product quality, faster time-to-market, and reduced costs associated with traditional test data management approaches.

Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The synthetic data generation market in Asia is experiencing significant growth driven by rapid digital transformation, increasing data privacy regulations, growing adoption of AI and ML technologies, rising cybersecurity concerns, and a thriving startup ecosystem.Organizations in the region are leveraging synthetic data generation to address data-driven challenges, comply with regulations, enhance AI and ML model performance, strengthen cybersecurity measures, and drive innovation.



With the region’s focus on digitalization and the emerging need for data-driven solutions, Asia Pacific’s synthetic data generation market is poised for continued expansion and opportunities.



This research study outlines the market potential, dynamics, and major vendors operating in the synthetic data generation market. Key and innovative vendors in synthetic data generation include Microsoft (US), Google (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), NVIDIA (US), OpenAI (US), Informatica (US), Broadcom (US), Sogeti (France), Mphasis (India), Databricks (US), MOSTLY AI (Austria), Tonic (US), MDClone (Israel) TCS (India), Hazy (UK), Synthesia (UK), Synthesized (UK), Facteus (US), Anyverse (Spain), Neurolabs (Scotland), Rendered.ai (US), Gretel (US), OneView (Israel), GenRocket (US), YData (US), CVEDIA (UK), Syntheticus (Switzerland), AnyLogic (US), Bifrost AI (US), Anonos (US). These vendors have adopted many organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations, to expand their offerings and market shares in the synthetic data generation market.



