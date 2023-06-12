Global Nanoclay Industry Business Report 2023: Liquid NANOCLAY Emerges as Star Material to Tackle Desertification Issue & Push Agricultural Output

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanoclay: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Nanoclay Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Nanoclay estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Smectite, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Kaolinite segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $623.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR
The Nanoclay market in the U.S. is estimated at US$623.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$466.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 9.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
