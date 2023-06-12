Global Nanoclay Industry Business Report 2023: Liquid NANOCLAY Emerges as Star Material to Tackle Desertification Issue & Push Agricultural Output

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanoclay: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Nanoclay Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Nanoclay estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Smectite, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Kaolinite segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $623.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Nanoclay market in the U.S. is estimated at US$623.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$466.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 9.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 305 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact on Nanotechnology Sector Remains Mixed

Nanomaterials in the Spotlight for Addressing COVID-19 Challenges

Nanoclay - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Industrial Applications Take a Hit as COVID-19 Evolves Into an Economic Crisis

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

The Science Behind Nanotechnology

Nanoclays: An Introduction

Types Of Nanoclays

End-Use Applications

Market Outlook

Challenges to Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Novel Materials Research & Innovation Offers Platform for Growth

Liquid NANOCLAY Emerges as Star Material to Tackle Desertification Issue & Push Agricultural Output

Liquid NANOCLAY as a Game Changer

Nanoclay Recipe for Soil Fertility

Startups Enter the Fray

Organoclays: An Emerging Category with Exciting Opportunities

Nanoclays Help Overcome Material Limitations in Food Packaging Applications

Global Food Packaging Market in US$ Billion: 2019 & 2025

A Peek into Applications in Beverage Bottling

Global Beverage Consumption by Type (in%) : 2020

Expanding Role of Nanoclay in Food and Beverage Industry

Nanoclays Garner Attention to Improve the Biodegradability of Polymers

Starch-Based Antibacterial Nanocomposites Hold Promise as Biodegradable Mulch Films

Nanoclays Gain Spotlight for Potential Role in Biomedical Applications

Select Developments

Nanoclays Exude Immense Potential to Alter the Realm of Drug Delivery Mechanisms

Nanoclay Flame Retardants Extend the Eco-Friendly Advantage

Automotive Sector: Prominent Consumer of Nanoclay

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Relevance in Aerospace Sector

Industry Reports Growing Interest in Smectite Clay Minerals

Rise in Application & Importance of Nanoclay in Paints & Coatings

Paints & Coatings Take Hit as Construction and Automotive Industries Reel Under the Pandemic

Emerging Applications to Bolster the Market Prospects

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 83 Featured)

American Elements

BYK Additives & Instruments

Desert Control

Elementis Specialties Inc

FCC Inc

Kunimine Industries Co. Ltd

Merck KGaA

Minerals Technologies Inc

RTP Company, Inc

StatNano

Techmer PM

