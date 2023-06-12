Accelerating Expansion: Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market Size Revenue Projected to Surpass $112.21 Bn by 2030, at a 5.71% of CAGR

Boston, MA, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market size in terms of revenue was valued at $71.81 Bn in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around $112.21 Bn mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.71% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market By Application (Films, Rotomolding, Injection Molding, And Others), By Type (C-8-LLDPE, C-6-LLDPE, And C-4-LLDPE), By Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Household, Electrical & Electronics, Leisure & Sports, Agriculture, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

What is Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)? How big is the Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Industry?

Report Overview:

Linear low density polyethylene is a thermoplastic plastic that has a density range of 0.915-0.935 g/cm³. It is made from the monomer ethylene. The production process includes the copolymerization of ethylene along with small amounts of comonomers such as butene, hexene, or octene. The resultant structure, which is LLDPE, is linear and has fewer branches as compared to other low-density polyethylene (LDPE) that are made from only ethylene. LLDPE has several advantages associated with it and they are the primary reasons why the industry that deals with the production and sale of LLDPE is thriving as of current times. During the forecast period, the players operating the linear low density polyethylene market can expect a steady flow of revenue but they may have to deal with challenges arising out of social-political factors.

Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market: Growth Factors

The global linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) market is projected to grow owing to the increasing applications in the growing automotive sector. LLDPE is widely used during the production of crucial automotive parts such as fuel tanks, bumper covers, and interior trims. The excellent impact resistance and the durability of LLDPE are driving the demand for polyethylene in the sector. Furthermore, the rising demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles could lead to higher application of LLDPE during the forecast period. In addition to this, the increasing investment toward technological development to ensure larger production volumes of LLDPE could contribute to the growing CAGR value.

Technologies such as metallocene catalysis have allowed the production of LLDPE variants that have improved physical and mechanical properties such as greater flexibility and higher strength. Growth in the demand for eco-friendly materials is important for linear low density polyethylene industry players. LLDPE is not only eco-friendly but it can also be easily recycled. These two factors have become extremely crucial to the modern world which is witnessing a high rate of consumerism. As the demand for sustainable materials grows, the industry is projected to continue benefiting.

The global linear low density polyethylene market also faces restrictions while observing growth trends. Some of these limitations include growing concerns over the environmental impact of using LLDPE. Although it is recyclable and eco-friendly, the disposable process surrounding products made of LLDPE is not concrete which leads to negative environmental impacts. The lack of a proper waste management system could hamper industry growth as well. Furthermore, the current volatile situation in the global economy could lead to disruption in the supply chain thus impacting the linear low density polyethylene industry growth.

The increasing demand in emerging countries could provide growth opportunities while the rising competition from alternatives may challenge market growth.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 71.81 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 112.21 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.71% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players ExxonMobil Chemical, Dow Chemicals, LyondellBasell Industries, SABIC, Chevron Phillips Chemical, INEOS, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Nova Chemicals, Sinopec, Borealis AG, Braskem, Lotte Chemical Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Mitsui Chemicals, Versalis, Total Petrochemicals, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, LG Chem, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Westlake Chemical Corporation, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Arkema, ENI S.p.A., and Covestro AG. Key Segment By Application, By Type, By Industry, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global linear low density polyethylene market is segmented based on application, type, industry, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are films, rotomolding, injection molding, and others. The industry witnessed the highest growth in the films segment owing to several physical and chemical properties of linear low density polyethylene. Some of the aspects include factors such as excellent tensile strength, puncture resistance, and flexibility. Hence they have intense application in the packaging sector where they are used for food packaging, shrink film, and stretch wrap. Furthermore, LLDPE is also used in other segments such as injection molding and rotomolding. The latter refers to the process of manufacturing hollow parts or products that are made of plastic. The injection molding technique is used when the product is in larger quantities. The packaging industry in the UK was responsible for over £11 billion in regional revenue in 2018.

Based on type, the linear low density polyethylene industry segments are C-8-LLDPE, C-6-LLDPE, and C-4-LLDPE. 2022 witnessed the highest growth in the C-4-LLDPE segment mainly due to its lower production cost and higher ease of manufacturing as compared to its counterparts. C-4-LLDPE is known to have excellent mechanical properties such as good tensile strength, tear resistance, and impact strength. These factors make it the ideal choice for applications such as injection molding, liners, and films. C-4-LLDPE has a density range of 0.910 and 0.940 g/cm. However, it is noteworthy that C-8-LLDPE and C-6-LLDPE also have unique properties making them more suitable for certain applications.

Based on industry, the global market segments are automotive, building & construction, packaging, household, electrical & electronics, leisure & sports, agriculture, and others.

The global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Films

Rotomolding

Injection Molding

Others

By Type

C-8-LLDPE

C-6-LLDPE

C-4-LLDPE

By Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

Packaging

Household

Electrical & Electronics

Leisure & Sports

Agriculture

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) market include -

ExxonMobil Chemical

Dow Chemicals

LyondellBasell Industries

SABIC

Chevron Phillips Chemical

INEOS

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Nova Chemicals

Sinopec

Borealis AG

Braskem

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

Mitsui Chemicals

Versalis

Total Petrochemicals

Eastman Chemical Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

LG Chem

Sumitomo Chemical Company

Westlake Chemical Corporation

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

Arkema

ENI S.p.A.

Covestro AG.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.71% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) market size was valued at around US$ 71.81 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 112.21 Billion by 2030.

Based on application segmentation the molded materials segment held a majority of the market in 2022.

On the basis of region, North American region constituted the second-largest share a market share in the global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) market in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Industry?

What segments does the Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application Type and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) market is projected to witness the highest growth in Asia-Pacific with China, India, Japan, and South Korea leading with higher revenue share. The region's growth is mainly due to the promising chemical & materials industry in these economies along with growing end-user applications. China and India are the most densely populated countries and this has led to a tremendous increase in the food & beverages sector, one of the largest consumers of LLDPE products. Furthermore, the rapidly growing e-commerce sector in Asia-Pacific could cause higher demand for effective and improved LLDPE due to the growing demand for packaging solutions.

Growth in North America is expected to be driven by the rising number of players that are focusing on recycled versions of LLDPE, thus promoting more sustainable growth which the regional government has been encouraging in recent times.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What was the value of global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) market in 2022?

What will be the size of the global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) market in 2030?

What are the key factors driving the global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) market growth?

Which region will make notable contributions in the global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) market?

Who are the major companies operating in the global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) market?

