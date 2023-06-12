Brookfield Corporation Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (“Brookfield”) (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) today announced that all seven nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Class A Shares”) and all seven nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holder of Class B Limited Voting Shares (“Class B Shares”) were elected at the company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2023 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of Class A Shares in regard to the election of the seven directors nominated by this shareholder class:

Director NomineeVotes For %Votes Withheld %
M. Elyse Allan1,059,022,004 99.406,437,4350.60
Angela F. Braly1,058,854,433 99.386,605,0060.62
Janice Fukakusa1,050,599,675 98.6114,859,7641.39
Maureen Kempston Darkes1,012,380,185 95.0253,079,2544.98
Frank J. McKenna924,778,987 86.80140,680,45213.20
Hutham S. Olayan1,060,455,241 99.535,004,1980.47
Diana L. Taylor1,004,437,315 94.2761,022,1245.73

Management received a proxy from the holder of Class B Shares to vote all 85,120 Class B Shares for each of the seven directors nominated by this shareholder class:

Director NomineeVotes For %
Jeffrey M. Blidner100.0
Jack L. Cockwell100.0
Bruce Flatt100.0
Brian D. Lawson100.0
Howard S. Marks100.0
Rafael Miranda100.0
Lord O’Donnell100.0

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Class A and Class B Shares represented at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) is focused on compounding capital over the long term to earn an annualized return of 15%+ for our shareholders.

Today, our capital is deployed across three businesses – Asset Management, Insurance Solutions and our Operating Businesses, generating substantial and growing free cash flows, all of which is underpinned by a conservatively capitalized balance sheet.

We employ a disciplined investment approach, leveraging our global reach and the scale and flexibility of our capital, to identify proprietary opportunities to invest on a value basis. We then utilize our deep operating expertise, based on our 100+ year history as an owner and operator of real assets, to grow cash flows and create value in each of our businesses to generate strong risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

