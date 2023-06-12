India Logistics Survey Report 2023: Logistics Companies are Prioritizing Investments in Warehouse Automation, Sustainability, and IoT

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of Customer Survey - India Logistics Service Delivery Fleet, Asset Tracking, and Shipment Monitoring Solutions Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A survey was conducted to understand fleet, asset tracking, and shipment monitoring in the Indian logistics service delivery market. This survey includes data points for fleet, heavy, returnable, and other warehouse assets.

It included decision makers and key influencers of fleet and logistics asset or shipment monitoring associated with multinational and local second-party logistics (2PL), third-party logistics (3PL), and fourth-party logistics (4PL) organizations. A sample size of 20 organizations helped understand customer sentiments, factors behind adoption, major pain points, unmet needs, and emerging supply chain and logistics technology trends of fleet and logistics asset tracking and shipment monitoring solutions.



The study covers the types of assets tracked, connectivity technologies and platforms currently used, plan to implement IoT technologies, likeliness to deploy logistics service delivery asset tracking solutions in the next 2 years, key motivations behind the purchase of a fleet tracking solution, key motivations when considering the purchase of a logistics service delivery asset tracking solution, and major pain points/unmet needs.

The questionnaire on shipment monitoring covers connectivity technologies currently used for monitoring shipment/cargo, types of platforms currently used, likeliness to deploy shipment/cargo monitoring solutions in the next 2 years, key motivations when considering the purchase of a new solution, and major pain points/unmet needs.



In addition, the questionnaire on emerging technology trends reveals that logistic companies will prioritize warehouse automation, electric vehicles, and IoT for resource allocation and investment during the next 2 years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Definitions, Objectives, and Methodology

Research Definitions

Research Objectives

Research Methodology

Research Hypotheses

3. Fleet + Logistics Asset Tracking - India Findings

An Overview of Tracked Fleet and Logistics Assets

Connectivity Technologies Used for Fleet Tracking

Connectivity Technologies Used for Tracking Logistics Service Delivery Assets

Implementation of IoT Technologies for Tracking Logistics Service Delivery Assets

Platforms Used for Tracking Logistics Service Delivery Assets

Deployment of Logistics Service Delivery Asset Tracking Solutions

Key Motivators Influencing the Purchase of Fleet Tracking Solutions

Key Motivators Influencing the Purchase of Logistics Service Delivery Asset Tracking Solutions

Major Pain Points/unmet Needs in Logistics Service Delivery Asset Tracking Solutions

4. Shipment Monitoring

Connectivity Technologies Used for Monitoring Shipment/Cargo

Platforms Used for Monitoring Shipment/Cargo

Deployment of Shipment/Cargo Monitoring Solutions

Key Motivators Influencing Purchase of Shipment/Cargo Monitoring Solutions

Major Pain Points/Unmet Needs in Shipment/Cargo Monitoring Solutions

5. Emerging Technology Trends

Investments in Future Technologies for Supply Chain and Logistics

Key Takeaways

Key Takeaways - Fleet and Logistics Asset Tracking

Key Takeaways - Shipment/cargo Monitoring

6. Appendix

