The immersive analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 0.8 billion in 2023 to USD 6.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 51.7%

"By Hardware, the Sensors & Controllers segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

Sensors and controllers play vital roles in enhancing immersive analytics.Sensors gather information about the user’s surroundings and physical state, while controllers enable users to interact with the immersive environment.



The collected data and interaction can be leveraged to enhance the user’s experience and create more engaging and informative analytics.Positional tracking sensors track the user’s movements and position, while handheld controllers enable users to manipulate and select virtual objects.



Gesture recognition technology interprets hand gestures and body movements, while eye tracking monitors the user’s gaze. Voice recognition allows for interaction through voice commands.

"By service, the managed services segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

Managed services are important as they are specifically related to client experiences.A technological domain requires well-delivered managed services.



The services offered must fit perfectly into the client’s environment.Technical expertise, service consistency, and flexibility must be provided by vendors regardless of the client’s location.



Managed service providers offer technical expertise, consistency, and flexibility, regardless of the client’s location. They deal with all the pre-and post-deployment questions and needs of clients.

"Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period"

Companies operating in this region will benefit from flexible economic conditions, the industrialization-and globalization-motivated policies of governments, and the expanding digitalization and technological adoption, all of which are expected to have a huge impact on the business community in the region.The growth of the immersive analytics market is anticipated to be fueled by the surge in urbanization in the region.



Asia Pacific has a significant technology adoption rate and is expected to record the highest growth rate in the immersive analytics market over the next few years.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, from solution vendors to Tier 1 companies. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26%

• By Designation: C-level –25%, D-level – 35%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 38%, Europe – 40%, Asia Pacific – 21%, RoW- 1%

The major players in the immersive analytics market are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Google (US), TIBCO (US), HPE (US), Magic Leap (US), Accenture (Ireland), HTC (Taiwan), Meta (US), Tableau (US), Kognitiv Spark (Canada), Aventior (US), Immersion Analytics (US), BadVR (US), Virtualitics (US), Softcare Studios (Italy), JuJu Immersive (UK), ARSOME Technology (US), Varjo (Finland), Cognitive3D (Canada), SenseGlove (Netherlands), DPVR (China), PICO (US), Reply (Italy). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the immersive analytics market.



