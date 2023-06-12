OKX Hosts Manchester City Football Club Digital Collectible to Celebrate Historic Win in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, Turkey, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, is hosting a digital collectible to celebrate Manchester City Football Club's historic win in Istanbul, Türkiye on June 10, 2023.



The Best Team in the Land & All of Europe 22/23 is free to claim for a limited 72-hour time period, starting Monday June 12 at 12:00pm (BST), and features Manchester City's logo and players from the 2022/23 winning squad. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to own an iconic moment in Manchester City Football Club's history.



The digital collectible, built on the OKT Chain, is an open edition. This means there is no limit to the number of copies available. Please note that the digital collectible's value will be locked at USD$0 and cannot be resold on secondary marketplaces.



Manchester City's historic win against Inter Milan at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul was a fitting end to a successful second season of OKX's partnership with the football club. The partnership has introduced OKX to millions of football fans through immersive Web3 and metaverse experiences - such as the OKX Collective, through which fans can get up-close-and-personal with Manchester City players and OKX Ambassadors İlkay Gündoğan, Jack Grealish, Rúben Dias and Alex Greenwood.



By participating in the OKX Collective metaverse, fans will have the opportunity to win real-life perks, such as tickets to a live Manchester City Football Club match, by solving crypto and NFT-related challenges. Before the match in Istanbul, Manchester City players wore the OKX Training Kit.

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone on to win the European Cup Winners’ Cup, as well as seven Championship League titles, Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023) and eight League Cups.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/708e12fa-2ec2-4b0d-b7cb-9ccff8c7f982