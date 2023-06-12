Milk Packaging Market is expected to hit 62.34 USD Bn. by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.47 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global research and business consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Milk Packaging Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Milk Packaging Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects the market to grow from USD 40.2 Bn in 2022 to USD 62.34 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.47 percent.



Milk Packaging Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 40.2 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 62.34 Bn. CAGR 6.47 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 113 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Product, Material, Packaging, Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Milk Packaging Market Overview

Key players operating in the market are constantly exploring innovative packaging designs and features to fascinate consumers that also include ergonomic shapes, improved pour spouts, and portion-controlled packaging. The milk packaging industry is subject to various regulations and standards to ensure food safety and product integrity. The regulations govern areas like labeling and hygiene practices during packaging. Within the greater packaging business, the milk packaging market is a significant subsector. It entails the manufacturing and supply of a range of packaging materials made especially for milk and dairy products. These methods of packaging milk are meant to keep it fresh, prevent contamination, and make it easier for consumers to use. Top brands and new entrances in the dairy industry are capturing a large consumer base with product lines and flavors to fulfill different tastes and needs. Innovation, including new product development, is a key component of market growth. Key players are continuously seeking to understand their consumers and develop products that address their desire for organic and alternatives to conventional dairy packaged foods.

Milk Packaging Market Dynamics

The general expansion of the dairy sector, which includes the production of milk, yogurt, and other dairy goods, is driving the demand for milk packaging. For consumption while on the go, consumers look for package alternatives that offer convenience, such as resealable or easy-to-open spouts. Milk products' shelf life is greatly increased by packaging, which shields them from contaminants including light, moisture , and bacteria. The strong market growth and improved margin opportunities have caught the attention of food companies, start-ups, and investors. It has also provided a ripe space for capital investment opportunities because of the consistent success of the risk of dairy products. Demand for dairy products is offering their conventional dairy counterparts for their economic strength. An increase in the adoption of dairy products from many drivers like the avoidance of dairy allergens, demand for clean label products, compatibility with vegetarian, vegan, and flexitarian lifestyles, and concerns about sustainability. Various microeconomic and macroeconomic factors like Demand & supply, disposable income, and consumer preference are influencing positively and negatively global medical wearable devices market.

Milk Packaging Market Regional Insights

The milk packaging market is well established in Europe, where innovation and sustainability are highly valued. The region has been at the forefront of implementing technology and packaging materials that are environmentally friendly. Recyclable products like paper-based boxes and biodegradable plastics are in high demand. In order to accommodate shifting consumer lives, there is also a growing trend towards portion-sized and on-the-go package options.

The milk packaging industry is expanding quickly in the Asia-Pacific region Due to rising urbanization, population expansion, and shifting dietary practices. Although more convenient and hygienic solutions like Tetra Pak containers are becoming more and more popular, traditional forms like glass bottles and pouches continue to be widely used. Innovative and aesthetically pleasing packaging is required as the demand for premium and value-added milk products develops along with disposable income.

Milk Packaging Market Segmentation

By Product:

Liquid milk

Flavored milk

Milkshakes

Condensed milk

By Material:

Plastic

Glass

Paperboard

Metal

Paperboard is expected to drive the market growth

Globally, there has been tremendous growth in milk packaging due to rising awareness of environmentally friendly packaging materials. Due to its recyclable nature, paperboard is expected to increase at the highest rate among milk packaging materials. Because paperboard is recyclable, increasing environmental awareness is anticipated to benefit the paperboard packaging market.

By Packaging:

Bottles

Cartons

Pouches

Cans

By Distribution Channel:

Retail stores

Online Stores

Supermarket and Convenience Stores



Milk Packaging Key Competitors include:

Tetra Pak

Ball Corporation

Amcor Limited

Crown Holdings Inc.

Graphic Packaging International

SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Ardagh Group

Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG

RPC Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Huhtamaki Oyj

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd

Bemis Company Inc.

Braskem

Klabin SA

Nampak Ltd.

Elopak AS

Mondi Group

Alpha Packaging

