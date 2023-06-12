Suture Needles Market is expected to hit USD 15.97 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.34 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Medical Devices research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Suture Needles Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain experts have analyzed the Suture Needles Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects the market to grow from USD 8.34 Bn in 2022 to USD 15.97 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.34 percent.



Suture Needles Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 8.34 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 15.97 Bn. CAGR 9.34 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 273 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 113 Segment Covered Product Type, Material, Application, Suture Needles Type and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Suture Needles Market Size by value and volume. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market through segments and their multiple sub-segments. The report provides a competitive landscape in the Suture Needles Market based on the market size, market share, and gross income of the major Key Players. It also includes the scope of the market in major geographic regions such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. The Suture Needles Market Data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. The collected data were later analyzed by SWOT analysis and PORTER’s five force model, which includes growth hubs, opportunities, regional insights, and market restraints.

Suture Needles Market Dynamics

The Suture Needles Market growth is driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures, the rising geriatric population advances in suture needle technology, and governments’ favorable initiatives. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases , and diabetes and the growing elderly population, which possesses a threat of injuries and accidents. These factors are expected to drive the Suture Needles Market. Also, the major Suture Needles Key Players are investing in research and development to provide the latest products with safety precautions. Governments across the world are stimulating the use of suture needles through favorable initiatives for the development of the health sector. The suture needles reduce the risk of infection . The rising incidences of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, orthopedic disorders, and cancers require long-term medical treatments . Such factors are expected to propel the growth of the Suture Needles Market.

The high cost associated with the suture needles is expected to create a limitation for new Suture Needles Companies in the market. Also, the easy availability of alternative wound closures is expected to impede the growth of the Suture Needles Market.

Suture Needles Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Suture Needles Market throughout the forecast period (2023-2029). The countries in the region such as the United States and Canada spend the highest expenditure on healthcare infrastructure development. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the North America Suture Needles Market. The region’s market growth is also supported by the presence of major Suture Needles Key Players and their mergers and acquisitions to increase their Suture Needles Market Share.

Asia Pacific is also expected to witness exponential growth in the Suture Needles Market over the forecast period. The large population base in the region demands better and safer healthcare systems and devices. These factors are expected to drive the region’s Suture Needles Market. Also, the increased cases of chronic diseases in the region are driving the growth of the market.

Suture Needles Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Automated Suturing Devices Disposable Automated Suturing Devices Reusable Automated Suturing Devices

Sutures

Absorbable Sutures Natural Sutures Synthetic Sutures Vicryl Sutures Monocryl Sutures Polydioxanone Sutures Polyglycolic Sutures Others

Nonabsorbable Sutures Nylon Sutures Prolene Sutures Stainless Steel Sutures Others





Suture Needles Markets are surgical threads used to close cuts of a wound to promote the healing process. In terms of product type, the automated suturing devices segment dominated the Suture Needles Market in 2022. This is attributed to the fact that ASDs are used to seal/close a wound and surgical incision.

By Material:

Monofilament

Multifilament

The multifilament segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Multifilament sutures are braided sutures with multiple threads of material and they come with a coating of different materials, such as silicon, and wax. They cause an inflammatory reaction but require less number of ties to maintain the knot.

By Application:

Cardiovascular Surgeries

General Surgeries

Gynecological Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Ophthalmic Surgeries

Other Surgeries

Based on application, the cardiovascular surgeries segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 38.23% in 2022. This is due to an increase in the frequency of cardiovascular diseases and technical breakthroughs in diagnosis, surgical equipment, and imaging. The segment includes gastrointestinal surgery, obstetrics surgery, urology, and oral surgery.

By Suture Needles Type:

Glass Needles

Plastic Needles

Stainless Steel Needles

Polyether Ether Ketone Needles

By End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Center

Home Healthcare

Others

Based on the end-user, the Hospitals, and Clinics segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share of the market. Many medical procedures are performed in hospitals and clinics and it needs suture needles and this factor is expected to propel the growth of the segment in Suture Needles Industry.

Suture Needles’s Key Competitors include:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

ConMed Corporation

DemeTECH Corporation

Healthium MedTech

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc.

Peters Surgical

Surgical Specialties Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Medline Industries

Sutures India

Nordent Manufacturing,

SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH,

KLS Martin Group

CareFusion Corporation

Schweickhardt GmbH & Co. KG

SERAG-WIESSNER

Eli Lilly and Company

Key questions answered in the Suture Needles Market are:

What are the Suture Needles?

What was the Suture Needles Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Suture Needles Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Suture Needles Market?

What are the major restraints for the Suture Needles Market?

Which segment dominated the Suture Needles Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Suture Needles Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Suture Needles Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Suture Needles Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Suture Needles Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in Suture Needles Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, Material, Application, Suture Needles Type and End-User

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

