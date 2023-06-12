Global Multiple Myeloma Market Research Report 2023-2030: Top 10 Markets, Epidemiology, Marketed Products, Pipeline Drugs, Patient Journey, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple Myeloma Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Multiple Myeloma Market will reach US$ 16.31 Billion in 2030 compared to 10.20 Billion in 2022, growing at CAGR of 6.04% from 2022 to 2030
Multiple myeloma, the second most prevalent type of blood cancer after non-Hodgkin lymphoma, is identified by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal plasma cells within the bone marrow.
The malignant plasma cells displace normal blood cells, causing low blood counts, bone deterioration, and possible kidney impairment. Recent advancements in drugs for multiple myeloma have revolutionized treatment in the last decade, and future agents in development offer promising breakthroughs.
An increase in early detection and diagnosis of multiple myeloma leads to earlier treatment and better patient outcomes. Moreover, advancing targeted therapies and immunotherapies have led to the development of newer and more effective treatments for multiple myeloma.
Finally, increased awareness and advocacy efforts for multiple myeloma may lead to more research funding and greater attention to the condition, further driving growth in the industry.
Chemotherapy will be the most preferred type of Treatment in the Future
Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, and Others are the different treatment types used in the multiple myeloma industry. Chemotherapy is a critical component of multiple myeloma treatment and has contributed to the growth of the chemotherapy market in this field.
It effectively kills dividing cancer cells, vital for controlling abnormal plasma cell proliferation. New chemotherapy drugs with improved efficacy and reduced toxicity have increased their use in treating multiple myeloma.
Moreover, chemotherapy is often combined with other treatments, such as immunotherapy and targeted therapy, to improve outcomes. Therefore, the demand for chemotherapy treatments will grow as multiple myeloma prevalence increases.
Males are at a greater risk of developing the Disease
Both Male and Female genders are at risk of multiple myeloma. Males have higher levels of androgens that can promote the growth of abnormal plasma cells. Occupational exposure to certain chemicals and risky behaviors such as smoking and heavy alcohol consumption may also increase the risk of multiple myeloma in males. In addition, genetic mutations that increase the risk of multiple myeloma may also be more common in males.
Multiple myeloma is more prevalent in older adults, and since females generally have a longer lifespan than males, they are more susceptible to developing the disease. In addition, some research indicates that female hormones may contribute to developing multiple myeloma. For instance, estrogen may stimulate the proliferation of myeloma cells, elevating the risk of multiple myeloma in females.
United States has the highest Epidemiology Scenario Share
The United States' large and diverse population, advanced healthcare system, and robust research infrastructure have contributed to its dominance in the multiple myeloma industry. In addition, the country's favorable regulatory environment for new cancer treatments and numerous patient advocacy organizations have also played a role in the industry's growth.
The UK's robust healthcare system and strong tradition of medical research in multiple myeloma led to a high concentration of healthcare professionals and researchers with expertise in the country, along with a favorable regulatory environment for developing and approving new treatments.
Additionally, several organizations' dedication in the UK raises awareness and supports patients and their families, leading to greater attention and funding for research in the field.
China's Increasing Number of Aging Population have increased the incidence of Multiple Myeloma
China's growing and aging population has led to a higher incidence of multiple myeloma and growth in the industry. Increased healthcare spending due to economic development has improved cancer care, including for multiple myeloma.
China's diverse patient population presents opportunities for new treatments and clinical trials, while government policies support the biopharmaceutical industry. Renowned research institutions and collaborations with international pharmaceutical companies have contributed to the transfer of advanced technologies and growth in the industry.
