Exterminating and Pest Control Services Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Pest-borne Diseases Fuels Growth

The global exterminating and pest control services market is expected to grow from $75.98 billion in 2022 to $82.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The exterminating and pest control service market is expected to reach $108.90 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Major players in the exterminating and pest control services market are Rentokil Initial PLC., Rollins Inc., Anticimex Group, Dodson Pest Control Inc., Ecolab Inc., Massey Services Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Arrow Exterminators Inc., The Terminix International, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, FMC Corporation, Lloyd Pest Control Ltd., Apex Pest Control Inc., Environmental Pest Service LLC, and Senske Inc.

Extermination is concerned with eradicating the immediate pest infestation by killing the pests, whereas pest control is concerned with not only eliminating the current pest infestation but also preventing re-infestation. It is used to manage a wide range of pests and disease vectors, including mosquitoes, ticks, rats, and mice.



The main control methods of exterminating and pest control services are chemical, mechanical, biological, and others. Chemical control refers to the use of chemical treatments to discourage any type of pest, they are one of the most common kinds of control owing to their efficacy. The various pest types are insects, termites, rodents, and others. These are used in various applications such as commercial, residential, and industrial.



Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the exterminating and pest control services market. Major companies operating in the exterminating and pest control services market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

In October 2022, Rentokil Initial plc, a UK-based exterminating and pest control services firm acquired Terminix Global Holdings Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition brings together two top pest control companies with a rich cultural tradition, exceptional talent, and a strong emphasis on people, and customers, providing goods and services ethically, and helping society and the environment via responsible behaviour. Terminix Global Holdings Inc. is a US-based corporation that specializes in residential and commercial pest management.



North America was the largest region in the exterminating and pst control services market in 2022. The regions covered in exterminating and pest control services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the exterminating and pest control services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing prevalence of pest-borne diseases is expected to propel the growth of the exterminating and pest control services market going forward. Vector-borne diseases, often known as pest-borne diseases, are human illnesses caused by parasites, viruses, and bacteria transmitted by vectors. Effective pest control measures such as exterminating and pest control involve reducing the population of these vectors, either by eliminating their breeding grounds or by killing adult insects through the use of insecticides or other interventions.



The exterminating and pest control services include revenues earned by providing services such as regular maintenance and cleaning, biological pest control, physical pest control, and chemical pest control. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $82.21 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $108.9 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

